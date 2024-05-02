ZICO reveals creating 6 songs for BLACKPINK’s Jennie, shares behind-the-scenes collaboration process for ‘SPOT!’

On April 30, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jennie was mentioned by Block B's rapper and founder of KOZ Entertainment, Zico, as he appeared on the YouTube chat interview show The K-Star Next Door. The Any Song artist revealed on the YouTube chat show how much work went into getting BLACKPINK idol for his new single SPOT!.

When the host, Jonathan, brought up Jennie's inclusion in his recent song, Zico revealed that they were both friends and while making the song, he hadn't decided on a featured artist. Zico went on to say that as he was writing the songs, he couldn't help but think about the Solo singer-rapper and chose to work with her.

Zico further disclosed that he had written around six songs with Jennie in mind and had prepared special choices. After reducing it to two, he asked the BLACKPINK celebrity which one matched her best. Zico said:

"So I came up with a few options aside from that song. I had 6 songs prepared. Then I reduced it to two songs. 'What fits you more?'. When I say 'This is all I have,' the artist may not be interested. When I asked her to feature in the song, I made her feel at ease." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Zico reveals his close friendship with BLACKPINK's Jennie and their latest release SPOT!

The founder of KOZ Entertainment, Zico, also revealed a behind-the-scenes story during his interview for The K-Star Next Door. He told Jonathan about his mixed feelings of excitement and anxiety despite being friends and acquaintances with the BLACKPINK star.

Zico added that he wanted to know the ODDATELIER's founder and CEO's working style because he had never worked with her before. However, the BLACKPINK idol consistently interpreted the music in her own way, demonstrating her keen interest in the composing and songwriting processes.

Furthermore, the You & Me singer-rapper was equally involved in the process of making the song. Instead of Zico offering alternatives, he would simply record whatever the BLACKPINK idol had to offer.

"Since I had never worked with Jennie before, I needed to understand her style. Jennie continuously interprets the music on her own. She kept trying different direction. Instead of me suggesting to her, after recording various versions, she picked what she liked. I only gave her ideas. At first, it was more simpler and intuitive than now, then it developed." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Meanwhile, with their sizzling partnership on the chart-topping single SPOT! released on April 26, Block B's Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie captured viewers right away with their contagious enthusiasm and captivating sounds.

The lively attractiveness of SPOT! is accentuated in the music video, which follows Zico, the BLACKPINK idol, and their group as they stroll across the cityscape while projecting an air of spontaneity and good times.

The music video, which has a beloved hangout location as a backdrop, captured the spirit of festivity and camaraderie by showing the unscripted moments exchanged between two old friends (Zico and Jennie) who meet up late one night. The track SPOT! is a joyful and uplifting song that is appropriate for every scenario due to its lively speed, energetic vocals, and addictive exuberance.

The collaboration's phenomenal success was demonstrated by the song's quick ascent to the top of Melon's Top 100, Bugs', and Genie's real-time charts. As of April 30, 2024, SPOT! had achieved an All-Kill on the daily charts and was dominating music charts across key platforms such as Melon, Bugs, Genie, Naver VIBE, and FLO.

Previously, the song SPOT! by Zico, featuring Jennie of BLACKPINK, established itself as a worldwide sensation just 16 hours after its debut. It topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 31 other countries, including South America, Taiwan, Chile, Indonesia, and Thailand.