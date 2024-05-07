BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes a sensational return to the Met Gala donning a custom made Alaïa Minidress

On Monday, May 6, BLACKPINK's Jennie took over the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The singer went monochrome with the Yves Klein blue outfit designed by Alaïa, from the 2024 Fall collection of the brand, designed by creative director Pieter Mulier.

The 2024 Met Gala marked The BLACKPINK rapper's second appearance at the event. Her Yves Klein blue outfit took over 200 hours and 13 meters long fabric to complete. The smooth fabric around her body gave a curvy shape to the minidress. To complete this fresh ensemble, Jennie wore a pearl-embellished waistband with blue stiletto pumps.

In a conversation with American internet personality Emma Chamberlain for Vogue, the BORN PINK singer expressed her excitement and nervousness about attending the Gala. As said before, this was her second appearance the Idol actress was revealed to be calmer than her last time. She said:

"Being here last year made me be a bit more relaxed but once you start the glam it just gets so chaotic."

She revealed listening to French multi-instrumentalist FKJ's music as she got ready for the fashion extravaganza.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie donned a stunning black dress for the 2024 Met Gala after-party

In May 2023, Jennie debuted on the red carpet of the Met Gala as the brand ambassador of Chanel donning a black and white. The How You Like That singer paid homage to the Vintage line from the 90s designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the brand's Fall/Winter 1990 collection. Her dress represented last year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

On May 6, Jennie wore a flowing blue minidress from Alaïa’s 2024 Fall Collection following the theme. The SPOT singer also captured attention for the after-party look. The BLACKPINK member was spotted on her way to the Met Gala after-party donning a black dress accompanied by a furry off-shoulder jacket. On her way, the singer garnered cheers from fans as she posed for the press.

Additionally, the Met Gala holds a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, it also commemorates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition. Renowned celebrities like Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Gigi Hadid, Alia Bhatt, and more attended the gala. Moreover, the K-pop group Stray Kids also made their debut appearance besides Jennie, she also posed with the boys for a photograph sending the internet into a frenzy.

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the dress code being "The Garden of Time." The dress code is greatly influenced by J.G. Ballard's novel The Garden of Time from the 1960s. Notably, the gala aimed to highlight the wonders of nature while also showing a representation of the impermanent nature of fashion.

Jennie's recent activities

On the morning of the Met Gala, Jennie was spotted on the streets with her fellow BLACKLINK member Rosé. The On the Ground singer shared a carousel post with multiple photos of the two enjoying their time, taking a stroll on the streets of New York City.

Besides her rendezvous with Rosé, previously the singer attended the Salon Pop-up store opening of Gentle Monster on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in New York. She launched a collaborative eyewear collection with the sunglasses brand named, "Jentle Salon." The Pink Venom singer wore a black minidress with red heels and complemented the look with sunglasses from the latest collection.