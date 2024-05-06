BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history to become the first Kpop act to wave the chequered flag at F1 Miami Grand Prix game

On Sunday, May 5, BLACKPINK member Lisa appeared at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix game garnering attention from fans and netizens on social media. Marking her first visit to the event, she has recorded history as the first K-pop idol to wave the chequered flag at the game.

The LALISA singer waited at the finishing line to wave the black and white flag which indicates the conclusion of a racing session. She waved the flag till all the cars competing arrived at the finishing line. Lando Norris marked history with his first Formula 1 win, meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member witnessed the Miami GP race while waving the flag.

With this, she has become the first-ever K-pop singer to wave the flag at a Formula 1 game. The Pink Venom singer has joined stars like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and Tom Holland to wave the F1 flag.

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix game

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK member Lisa attended the Miami Grand Prix on May 5 capturing attention from the common fans of K-pop and Formula 1 online. She was seen donning a Dark Green/White Denim jacket with the micro denim skirt from the Acne Studios SS24 collection. Lisa wore a pair of Boot Black Reactor with Laces from Newrock for this look.

The racing game saw celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Zayn Malik, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, and more besides the BLACKPINK member. According to the official Instagram of Red Bull Racing, Lisa and Ed Sheeran were seen visiting Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Garage. A video was shared where the two stars posed in front of the RB20 chassis Formula 1 racing car.

The BLACKPINK rapper was wearing the VIP and Grid access around her neck carrying a black helmet, and walking around the Red Bull Garage. She posed for a picture alongside the world champion Max Verstappen.

The following day, Red Bull France shared a photo of the two through their official X page. Furthermore, she also clicked photographs with the crew members before the Miami GP race began.

Expand Tweet

Lisa at the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith Launch

Before the Miami GP, the MONEY singer attended the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith watch launching event on Friday, May 3. The event was held at the Rubell Museum located in Miami, Florida. The Thai singer was camera-captured conversing with LV Watches CEO Frédéric Arnault.

She was seen posing with Julien Tornare, the current CEO of TAG Heuer, and Ronnie Fieg, founder of Kith, besides Frédéric Arnault. She gained attention for her all-black outfit with a cut on it. She complemented this look with a black Louis Vuitton handbag and wore a white watch from the TAG KITH collection.

In other news, The How You Like That singer has surpassed over 7.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify becoming the fastest female K-pop solo artist to reach this milestone. She is also the fastest female K-soloist to amass 2 billion streams across all her credits on Spotify with only four songs: LALISA, MONEY, SG, and Shoong! with Taeyang.

The BORN PINK singer is all geared up for her Hollywood acting debut through the third season of the HBO series The White Lotus. She has officially been confirmed as the cast member of the series creating anticipation among fans and viewers.