BLACKPINK's Rosé attends Joopiter Joyride Auction in New York founded by Pharrell Williams

BLACKPINK's Rosé attended the Joopiter Joyride Auction in New York founded by singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams. On Thursday, May 2, images and clips from the event started swirling on the internet, where Rosé can be seen alongside Pharrell Williams.

As per the official website of the auction, the inaugural online automobile auction from Joopiter is in collaboration with Morton Street Partners. It commenced on Thursday, May 2, and will be open till Sunday, May 5.

Morton Street Partners shared multiple images of the auction featuring the vintage cars and important figures who attended the show, one the stories included Rosé standing with the Happy singer. Following the Instagram stories, BLACKPINK's Rosé was seen donning a black and white dress with her classic sunglasses for this event.

The description of the auction states—

“We are building a space for today’s collectors, curators, and creators. JOOPITER honors rare cultural artifacts, their provenance and intrinsic relevance through auctions curated with knowledge and care.”

More about Pharrell Williams' Joopiter Joyride Auction

Pharrell Williams' introduced the Joopiter Joyride Auction – the first digital auction platform for curators and collectors where they can find cultural artifacts. According to the official Joopiter website, Pharell Williams shared his intention behind creating this platform.

The website stated—

"JOOPITER amplifies the provenance of the objects through original editorial and archival imagery, and by bespoke video content that takes viewers deep into the world of auctioned objects and the story that binds them together."

The auction has introduced the Porsche 911 Turbo 930A designed by Daniel Arsham starting at $500k and is estimated to raise to $800k. On May 1, Daniel Arsham spoke to HIGHSNOBIETY, regarding this car. He said—

"The car was really built with all my passion and insight into the history of Porsche motorsport. The car has so many niche details that are satisfying for viewers to catch."

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Pharrell Williams at Tiffany & Co. Event ‘Tiffany World’ in Japan

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of the K-pop group BLACKPINK have met Pharrell Williams on multiple occasions in the past. Before this, the How You Like That singer and Pharrell Williams previously attended the Tiffany & Co. event named Tiffany World.

The Jewelry brand's exhibition took place in Tokyo, Japan on April 12, 2024. Around 500 creative items were showcased through this exhibition to commemorate their 187-year journey. Besides Rosé and the Louis Vuitton Creative Director, Aya Matsuura, Huh Gak also attended the event. Sunghoon & Jake, members of the K-pop group ENHYPEN were also spotted.

On April 24, Pharrell Williams shared some photographs from his trip to Tokyo in a carousel post on Instagram, one of the images shared by the singer featured Rosé. On the other hand, Rosé also shared some pictures and videos of posing with the LV creative director.

Recently, the On The Ground singer was announced as the 2024 ANDAM prize jury panel by Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Rosé has been an ambassador of the luxury brand since 2020 and has represented its curated collection at multiple events in the past.

She is the second after her fellow group member Lisa to be a part of the judging panel of this event. The 35th-anniversary edition of the Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode is scheduled to be held on June 27, 2024.