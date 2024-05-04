BLACKPINK's Lisa snapped with Frédéric Arnault & others at the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith launch event in Miami

On May 3, BLACKPINK member Lisa attended the Formula 1 Kith launch event at the Rubell Museum located in Miami, Florida, and was captured posing with Frédéric Arnault and more.

Grabbing everyone's attention, Lisa was seen interacting with Frédéric Arnault. She also posed with the current TAG Heuer CEO Julien Tornare and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK rapper donned an all-black outfit with a unique cut on the top. She accompanied the look with a black Louis Vuitton handbag.

The LALISA singer was also seen wearing a white watch from the collection. On the other hand, Frédéric Arnault was seen wearing a black suit with illustrations displayed over it.

The launch event also had multiple celebrities like TAG Heuer house ambassador Alexandra Daddario, Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone, racing driver Naomi Schiff, and many more attending.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault's interaction in the past

Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, rose to global fame through her dancing and rapping skills, infectious music with the quartet, and her solo endeavors as the global ambassador of luxury brands like CELINE. Her solo song MONEY has also bagged her Guinness World Records. In February 2024, she gained attention for launching her label, LLOUD, to explore her solo endeavors.

Meanwhile, Frédéric Arnault is a French businessman and the son of Bernard Arnault, one of the richest people in the world. He started working as the CEO at TAG Heuer in 2020 and is now working as the CEO of LVMH Watches.

In May 2023, Lisa attended the Bulgari event donning a black gown and a diamond choker from the brand. She was captured with Frédéric Arnault and popular actresses like Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra.

On May 22, 2023, Lisa was spotted attending Naomi Campbell's birthday party at the 53rd Cannes Film Festival. She was seen alongside Frédéric Arnault, BTS Kim Taehyung, Chinese actress Zhang Jiying, Park Bo-gum, and more.

Furthermore, Frédéric Arnault also attended the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert in Paris in 2022. He shared the moments from the concert as the girl group performed their hit track, Kill This Love. He also shared a picture with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa backstage following the show.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Series 1 collection will be launched worldwide on May 6

The original TAG Heuer Formula 1 Series 1 was launched in 1986, however, it was discounted after LVMH acquired the brand in 2000. This launch marked a new era for the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Kith collection.

Bringing forward the TAG Heuer 80s icon Formula 1 Series 1 reimagined by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg with added new elements to this collection of watches. According to the official statement, this comeback is described as:

“This dynamic collaboration reawakens a classic, which was Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's first watch that sparked his lifelong passion for watch collecting.”

In this collection, 10 colorways will be launched separately. Adding to the anticipation of the collectors, they have also created a special box set, which is limited to 75 units globally.

The collection, along with the Collector's Box Set, will be officially launched in stores on Friday, May 3 in Miami at the TAG Heuer locations and Kith store. Meanwhile, the watches will be available worldwide on Monday, May 6.