BLACKPINK’s Jisoo fronts Cartier’s new high jewelry collection, ‘Le Voyage Recommencé’ launch on Instagram

BLACKPINK's Jisoo sent her fans into an online frenzy with her latest pictures for Cartier's new high-jewelry collection, Le Voyage Recommencé. The FLOWER singer, who has been the brand ambassador of the French luxury goods conglomerate since 2022, attended the special banquet held by Cartier to launch its new line on May 4, 2024.

A banquet was hosted in the center of Seoul to celebrate the opening of the High Jewelry exhibition as part of the Maison's Le Voyage Recommencé.

The occasion also marked the opening of Cartier's Crystallization of Time, an exhibition that will run from May 1 to June 30, 2024, at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the world of Cartier and its century-old craftsmanship, starting with the 1970s and continuing until the present.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo attends Cartier's High Jewelry gala celebration in Seoul

The evening featured a lavish meal, a fashion presentation showcasing Cartier's distinctive designs and flawless craftsmanship, and imaginative performances blending classic and modern elements.

Alongside House Ambassador Jisoo, South Korean actors Go Soo and Teo Yoo, actress Bae Doona, and Hyunjin of STRAY KIDS were among the distinguished guests. For the occasion, the BLACKPINK member wore an off-shoulder white mini-dress that was hand-embroidered.

Pairing a Cartier diamond necklace and earrings from the exclusive Le Voyage Recommencé, the singer posed for the camera to celebrate the new line.

Earlier, the BLACKPINK star attended Cartier's celebration for launching the Trinity series, as part of the brand's upscale jewelry line. The singer was seen wearing a three-tier diamond necklace from the brand's 'Essential Lines' that was worth a whopping $231,000. She also wore diamond earrings set in platinum from the same collection.

The necklace, which was also set in platinum, showcased a triple-tiered diamond stack. Given its steep price, Cartier's official page doesn't have the necklace's price listed. It may only be obtained upon request.

Additionally, Jisoo idol wore a black velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, by Oscar De La Renta. Her peach-glossed lips and delicate nude makeup complemented her dazzling look.

More about Jisoo's upcoming solo endeavors

Reportedly, Jisoo was seen filming in a Seoul neighborhood in January 2023, for her upcoming zombie-drama, Influenza. Fans who cherished Jisoo's role in the romance-war drama Snowdrop starring opposite Jung Hae-in and her cameos in Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman, were thrilled to see her filming for her upcoming drama and being escorted by a group of staff members.

The drama follows the story of military soldier Jae-yoon and his girlfriend Yeong-ju as they survive a zombie virus breakout. It is set against the backdrop of a Seoul high-rise building civil defense unit.

Furthermore, she has also joined the main cast of the upcoming Korean movie, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which has been adapted from a webtoon. The main cast of the next movie will include Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Nana, in addition to the BLACKPINK star. Reportedly, the movie commenced filming in December 2023.

In other news, the FLOWER singer established her new company, BLISSOO, in February 2024 after parting ways with YG Entertainment in December 2023. All four BLACKPINK members have now ended their exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment and have only renewed their group contract with the agency. Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo have all launched their own companies.