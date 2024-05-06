Jung Hae-in sends food truck to support his Snowdrop co-star Jisoo on sets of her upcoming K-drama, Influenza

On May 6, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to her Instagram story to share that Jung Hae-in had sent a food truck to show his support for her on the filming set of the idol's upcoming Korean drama, Influenza. This gesture comes after the duo previously worked together on the historical and Disney+ series, Snowdrop.

Expand Tweet

In South Korea, it's a common practice for celebrities to express their support for their close friends or co-stars by sending food or coffee trucks to the filming set of their ongoing or upcoming projects. It is one of the significant aspects of K-culture that is popular among modern celebrities, deepening their relationship and fostering a sense of unity.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo confessed that she ate croffle sent by Jung Hae-in

In the Instagram story of @sooyaaa_, aka BLACKPINK's Jisoo, she shared a glimpse of a food truck sent by Jung Hae-in. She posted multiple cutouts, including the banner and seemingly entry gate of the truck, featuring packets with her smiling picture printed on them. Additionally, she shared eating a croffle from a packet that has a printed photo of her with 'Cheer up Everyone' engraved on it.

Expand Tweet

In other packets, 'Stay Strong, Staff' was engraved. Meanwhile, the banner of the truck included words of support for BLACKPINK's Jisoo from Jung Hae-in, saying:

"Everyone, take care of your health while filming. Influenza, I support you."

In response, BLACKPINK's Jisoo updated her Instagram story, tagging Jung Hae-in's official Instagram handle, @holyhaein, and expressing her gratitude for the croffle he sent with the food truck. She captioned her update with an emotional and thumbs up emoji:

"I even eat croffle. Protect Youngjo."

An alternate translation of the statement could be:

"The croffles are nomnom (yummy)! Protect Youngjo)."

The apparent entrance door of the food truck looked aesthetic, featuring a miniature statue of a rabbit carrying a nascent version of himself in a bucket. On the door, it was written 'cafe imoi' and a flower pot dangled in front of it. It was painted pink and white, radiating an expensive vibe.

Expand Tweet

Soon after, BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Instagram story went viral on social media, and fans could not stop swooning over their friendship. The fandom was glad to see the two idols supporting each other even after Snowdrop concluded years ago. Many expressed their desire to see them in another series in the future.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in worked together in the 2021 JTBC romance and historical drama Snowdrop. Set against the backdrop of 1987, it revolved around the love story between a North Korean soldier and a naive student of South Korea. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ internationally.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is one of the leading protagonists in the upcoming zombie and romance drama Influenza, alongside Park Jeong-min and Kim Joon-han.