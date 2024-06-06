LLOUD CEO, Lisa shares her first video on TikTok, teasing new music

On June 6, 2024, the South Korean female singer BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled her first video on the social media platform TikTok, teasing new music. The sound used in her post included the words 'Coming Soon,' speculating on the possible release of her music.

BLACKPINK's Lisa joined the social media platform TikTok on June 3, 2024. At the time of her handle's launch, she kept her account private and had a blue verified sign beside her username.

However, after she shared a new post, her account was made public, and so far, she has over 330.5k followers at the time of writing, and her TikTok bio features a pink and black heart.

BLACKPINK's Lisa grooved to unreleased music in the latest TikTok video

In the latest TikTok video shared by BLACKPINK member, the rapper was spotted grooving to the unreleased music beats. She donned a printed white t-shirt and wrapped it like a crop top.

The idol complemented her top with wide-leg beige-colored pants having, square-shaped metallic buttons spread over them. She also wore black sunglasses, a gold colored wristwatch, and a black bag with her.

Initially, BLACKPINK member set her phone in the right position and moved to make different poses along with the music. By the end of the clip, she blew a hand kiss. Additionally, the female rapper's TikTok sound post featured LLOUD on its cover tab and COMING SOON, crediting Lisa as the singer.

Soon, her TikTok video went viral on social media, where fans were elated to see her latest update. They also speculated that the rapper would allegedly unveil her new solo music and started trending phrases, including 'Lisa Coming Soon,' '27For Lisa,' 'New Music Coming Soon,' and others. The video crossed one million views in less than an hour on TikTok.

Many fans also began encouraging others to get prepared for the rapper's upcoming music. They asked them to download applications, including Idol Champ for Show Champion, Diggus & Superstar X for Inkigayo, MUBEAT for Music Bank/Core, MNETPLUS for M COUNTDOWN, and others.

Additionally, the artist's agency, LLOUD, also updated their official website and cover images of their social media handles, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (X), with black wallpaper with the words 'LISA COMING SOON,'. The agency also updated its website with the options to pre-save her upcoming music on Spotify and pre-add on Apple Music, respectively.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK member

The South Korean rapper launched her second self-designed watch inspired by Edelweiss Flower in collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari on January 29, 2024. It was unveiled at the fifth edition of LMVY Watch Week in Miami. The idol also established her own artist management company, LLOUD, on February 8, 2024.

Subsequently, it was announced that the rapper would also unveil her solo music under RCA Records in partnership with agency LLOUD. The idol would have full ownership of all her songs and recordings, according to the new deal.

It was reported that the idol would make her acting debut in 2025 by appearing in the third season of The White Lotus. Reportedly, she will be acting under her real name.

Previously, she released her single album, LALISA, on September 10, 2021, through YG Entertainment and Interscope. It featured two tracks, including Lalisa and Money.

The physical version of the album charted at the No.1 position on the Gaon Album Chat and went on to become the best-selling album by a female soloist in the chart's history. It also created the record for the highest first-week sales among all female acts, selling over 736,221 copies.

Recently, the idol was spotted attending Miami International Autodrome as the flag bearer for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Tag Heuer's dinner party held in Monaco on May 25, 2024. She was seen wearing the Thai brand Pipatchara's custom-made mini-dress outfit.