“That solo coming quicker than we think” — Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK’s Lisa joins TikTok

On June 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa joined the Chinese short-form video hosting service platform TikTok, setting the internet ablaze with her new social media handle. At the time of writing, the female rapper's account was in private mode and had a blue verified sign beside her username.

Soon, the news about her joining the platform went viral on social media, and fans showcased their excitement. While some speculated that BLACKPINK member would soon release her new solo album following her latest activity, others expressed their desire to watch new videos of the rapper grooving to the trending tunes on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Naturally, one X user concluded that she would soon launch her solo endeavors upon observing that the idol's tracks, including MONEY and others, were linked to her official TikTok account:

"That solo coming quicker than we think."

Expand Tweet

The fandom concluded that she finally had ownership of her previously released music under YG Entertainment, as fans could see that her tracks, such as MONEY, were linked to her official TikTok account.

"OH MY GOD #LISA JUST CREATED AN ACCOUNT AND JOIN TIKTOK, BUT IT'S STILL PRIVATE. IDK I JUST KNOW VERY SOON SHE'S GOING TO UPLOAD VIDEOS THERE I CAN'T WAIT FOR MORE DANCE VIDEO TO AND FOR MORE CONTENT. I'M SO HAPPY LIKE WOW THIS IS SO CRAZY."- A fan reacted.

"Lisa lawyer worked hard doing them contract renewal/cancellation cause if money and lalisa linked to Lisa’s new tiktok account that means she owns her music now and not YG."- A fan commented.

"Whether it's her tiktok acct, the star gesture, rockstar, and all the theories lilies have come up with, all we need to know is that Lisa Album is coming soon!!!!"- Another fan shared.

Many fans shared that they were waiting for the BLACKPINK member to release something on her latest social media account handle. In contrast, others were confident she would unveil something related to LS2 work. They also expressed their desire to follow the rapper's account as soon as she removes her account from private mode and makes it public.

"She's really organizing everything before dropping the BIG THINGS. LLOUD BEST COMPANY LISA BEST CEO."- A user tweeted.

"Checking instagram, twitter and tiktok like a crazy person every other hour just in case lisa decides to drop something."- A user shared.

"LISA OPENED A TIKTOK PAGE WHICH ALSO MEANS LS2 IS NEAR AND WE ARE GETTING LILIDANCE VIDEOS, GET UPPP#>!’.@¥."- A user commented.

Recent activities of BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK member recently renewed her group contract with YG Entertainment on December 5, 2023. However, the agency confirmed on December 29, 2023, that she did not renew the contract with the label for her solo activities. Fast forward to January 26, 2024, she headlined the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes charity event, which was organized by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, in Paris.

She also launched her second self-designed watch inspired by Edelweiss Flower in collaboration with the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari on January 29, 2024. The timepiece was unveiled at the fifth edition of LMVH Watch Week in Miami.

She ventured into a new field, as the rapper launched her own artists management company LLOUD, on February 8, 2024. Subsequently, on April 10, 2024, it was announced that the idol would release her solo music under RCA Records under a partnership with her agency LLOUD. It was reported that the rapper would have full ownership of all of her songs and recordings according to the deal.

It was also revealed by Variety that the rapper would make her acting debut in the third season of the American platform Home Box Office (HBO) television series The White Lotus, and she will be credited under her real name. She has appeared in multiple programs, including Charm TV, Real Man 300, and Youth With You.

Recently, the rapper made her appearance at the Miami International Autodrome as the Formula 1 Grand Prix flag-bearer, and she shared multiple snippets from the event on her Instagram on May 7, 2024.

BLACKPINK member was also spotted attending Tag Heuer's dinner party in Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 25, 2024.