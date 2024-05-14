OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder hints at an upcoming project with BLACKPINK’s Lisa via his Instagram story

On May 14, 2024, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder hinted at a collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa. American musician and record producer Ryan Benjamin Tedder is the lead vocalist of the pop-rock band OneRepublic which was formed in 2002. Speculations among the fans sparked after Ryan posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories from Bangkok.

In one video clip, he was seen working on his MacBook on a demo composition as BLACKPINKs' song Pink Venom was added as the Instagram story music. In another, he posted a picture of him working and wrote "Lisaaaaaa" as the photo caption.

Moreover, on May 13, Ryan Tedder uploaded a similar picture on his Instagram stories with a caption that hinted at his upcoming collaboration with the LLOUD CEO. However, the next day, he posted additional video clips and images by clearly mentioning the artist by name and adding more weight to the ongoing speculations.

"Finishing a record in Bangkok yesterday by a Thai artist....Coincidence? Wrong guesses only"

BLACKPINK's Lisa shifts full gear in preparation for her debut solo album

Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa of BLACKPINK left YG Entertainment after concluding her seven-year contract in December 2023. She went ahead to launch her company, LLOUD, in February 2024 and announced that she is set to release her debut solo album in 2024.

Her label then signed a partnership deal with RCA Records which houses Western musicians such as Justin Timberlake, Shakira, ASAP Rocky, Pink, Chris Brown, Britney Spears, Becky G, and Matt Champion—with whom BLACKPINK's Jennie collaborated for Slow Motion—and Martin Garix among others. Additionally, RCA also houses K-pop groups ATEEZ and RIIZE.

Meanwhile, Tedder had previously worked with RCA artists such as Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, among other remarkable artists from the record label's roster. Hence, his teaming up with the K-pop sensation, who happened to be the latest addition to the RCA family comes at a rather special time, as the Thai rapper is reportedly all set to produce and release her debut solo album.

The OneRepublic lead vocalist reportedly flew to Bangkok, which is the home of the K-pop idol, to record and work on the hinted upcoming arrival. Fans noted that lately, the Money rapper has been spending more time in her home city, Bangkok, due to her commitments that include the promotions of her new company across Thailand and filming for HBO's The White Lotus season 3 in Phuket.

The K-pop artist also hosted her 27th birthday party in Bangkok and attended the TrueMoney fan meeting that was held on April 4, 2024.

Ryan Tedder shared pictures of him working on Instagram stories. (Images via Instagram/@ryantedder)

This is not the first time that the Thai rapper has crossed paths with the OneRepublic frontman and music producer. On September 10, 2021, Lisa released her debut solo single album LALISA under YG Entertainment and Interscope Records—the label OneRepublic is signed with. Furthermore, the K-pop idol's single album was also produced by Ryan Tedder.

Fans are excited about the upcoming album release and are waiting with bated breaths for the BLACKPINK rapper to announce the release date of her solo album. Furthermore, several reports suggest that the BLACKPINK rapper is set to team up with Spanish singer Rosalia Vila Tobella aka Rosalía for a new song.