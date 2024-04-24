BLACKPINK's Lisa creates history as the fastest female K-Pop artist to surpass 7 million followers on Spotify

BLACKPINK member Lisa set an unprecedented record as her Spotify followers count surpassed 7.7 million. The Thai singer becomes the fastest female solo K-pop idol to achieve this feat, demonstrating the global reach of her solo music. She has taken over from K-pop idol IU.

Meanwhile, IU, aka Kim Ji-eun, known for her vocal prowess and acting skills, has over 7.1 million followers on the music service platform. Meanwhile, Lisa is also the first among BLACKPINK members to reach this milestone as a solo act.

The rapper is widely popular for her infectious music and solidified her position as a prominent Asian artist in the music industry with her record-breaking discography.

Notably, the B-side track MONEY from her solo album LALISA became the first K-pop track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. She continued writing history by surpassing 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify. With only four songs in her discography, she has also set the record as the fastest female K-pop solo artist to amass 2 billion plays.

On April 24, the internet started buzzing as BLACKPINK rapper Lisa became the fastest female solo K-pop idol to reach 7 million followers on Spotify. She made her official solo debut with the EP LALISA on September 10, 2021, including two tracks, LALISA and MONEY. The mini-album received appreciation and love from listeners as they tuned in to listen to the songs.

The BLACKPINK vocalist has the most records on the Guinness Book of World Records to her name. Her debut song, LALISA, bagged her MTV Video Music Award in 2022 in the Best K-Pop category.

Lisa was the first K-pop solo artist to receive an award at VMAs. She is also the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with 100 million followers on social media. In November 2023, Lisa joined the Billions Club owing to the streaming success of her song MONEY. The Billions Club honors renowned artists who surpass 1 billion count of listens on Spotify.

The rapper appeared on Spotify’s Billions Club: The Series episode 4, dated November 15, 2023, displaying her cooking skills as she made her favorite Thai dish. Lisa prepared the dish Khai Jiao alongside her favorite dessert, Itim Khanom Pang, and opened up about the success of MONEY.

In the video, the How You Like That singer shared her experience of recording the song and also spoke about the first impression it left on her in 10 seconds. When she heard the song, she realized it was made for her.

“As soon as I heard it, I was like 'This is my song. When I first got into the record room, just...you know, I just felt like Ah, this is made for me. Yeah, it's one of my favorite songs,” she said.

Lisa's recent activities

The BLACKPINK member is in the spotlight for her solo endeavors following her departure from YG Entertainment and the establishment of her solo label, LLOUD. She will be continuing group activities alongside her members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, while also showcasing her creativity through her new label.

The BLACKPINK member surprised followers by announcing her partnership with RCA Records. On April 10, 2024, through the official Instagram page of her agency, the singer confirmed signing an agreement with the American label and also unveiled her brand new website named after her real name, Lalisa.

At Coachella 2024, Lisa met Shakira and was seen catching up with DJ Snake. The BLACKPINK rapper attended Destiny Rogers’ exclusive listening. She was also seen posing with Normani, as shared by her RCA labelmate's official Instagram page, Normanination.