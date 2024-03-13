BLACKPINK's Lisa emerges on Top 5 most influential Instagram celebrities worldwide alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, & others

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been named as one of the top 5 most influential personalities on Instagram. According to Hype Auditor, Lisa ranks No. 4 in the overall category worldwide as the most influential person among footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, pop singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr.

The BLACKPINK member has demonstrated her influence on her online audiences through astonishing performing skills. With over 101 million followers on Instagram, the LALISA singer is the first K-pop artist to reach this milestone. Notably, she is the only K-pop idol and the only Asian celebrity to make it to the top 5 of the most influential people's lists.

BLACKPINK's Lisa makes it to the Top 5 of the most influential Instagram celebrities worldwide list, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, and others

Recently, a Twitter user, @LALISA_twts, claimed that the BLACKPINK member has been placed at number 4 on the list of the most influential celebrities across all categories on Instagram.

According to Hype Auditor, a website that reports on influencer marketing and the engagement they receive on different social media platforms, she has joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, and more among the Top 5.

Expand Tweet

She topped the music category in countries like Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and her home country, Thailand. Lisa also ranked No. 4 worldwide in the music category overall. Apart from her rapping and dancing skills, she has also shown her impact through her fashion statement.

Furthering her social media presence and influence on fans and followers, her stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week in 2024. She generated over 2 million tweets all over X with her appearance at the fashion show, as the only attendee to do so.

Lisa's solo music

The SG singer debuted in the music scene as a member of the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK in 2015, and since then, she has witnessed significant growth in her fanbase.

The maknae of the quartet has established herself as a prominent figure not only as a K-pop singer but also as an Asian artist in the music industry. She made her solo debut with the single album LALISA in September 2021.

The Thai member of BLACKPINK is the only female K-pop artist to be featured on the Billion Club series and is the fastest female K-pop artist to surpass one billion streams across all credits.

Furthermore, she holds eight Guinness World Records to her name for becoming the first K-pop soloist to win a VMA and EMA and for being the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram.

The BORN PINK singer made headlines along with her fellow members for not renewing her solo contract with YG Entertainment. She announced the establishment of her label, LLOUD, on February 8 and is set to continue her solo activities through this agency.

She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the HBO series The White Lotus in the third season. Fans eagerly wait as little has been revealed about her role in the show.