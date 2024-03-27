“She’s so cool”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa driving Mercedes-Benz G63 Mansory with customised interiors in her 27th birthday vlog sends internet into a frenzy

BLACKPINK member Lisa celebrated her 27th birthday on March 27, 2024, by sharing a special birthday edition Question & Answer vlog. On March 27, her agency LLOUD dropped a vlog on their official YouTube channel. In the Q&A session where she honestly answered some questions about her upcoming plans.

In the outro of the video, she was driving a customized Mercedes Benz AMG G63 - Mansory P820. Watching her drive this luxury car, fans were surprised given the distinct design of the car including the interior.

During the video, she said it was the first time showing her car to her followers leaving many fans in shock. Netizens pointed out they could not figure out if it was a Mercedes-Benz G63 due to the unique design of the car.

Furthermore, they also showed their excitement when they found the interior color of the car was Yellow. Previously in an interview, she revealed her favorite color to be Baby Yellow, this sent fans into a frenzy as the interior part displayed her love for the color.

More about BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Special birthday Question & Answer Vlog at her luxurious house

In celebration of Isa's 27th birthday, her new agency LLOUD dropped a special video for fans. The LALISA singer gave a tour of her house while answering some of the questions prepared by her team.

The BLACKPINK member unveiled her exclusive merch for this birthday, revealing the number to be her lucky number.

In the vlog, they first arrived at Lisa's home, her drawing-room was adorned with birthday decorations. She further showcased her two-story opulent mansion. The MONEY singer also disclosed that she has been passionately remodeling her home.

She revealed that it was the first time something was filmed in her house and expressed her contentment about shooting her birthday vlog. While answering the questions she displayed a childhood photograph she liked admitting being cute.

Furthermore, when asked about a dream collaboration she revealed that she wished to collaborate with Tyla and Rosalía in the future. The rapper also expressed her wish to release an album this year.

Lisa shared a special birthday memory she experienced with her father which was on her 10th birthday. Her father gave her an envelope with a surprise ticket to Hong Kong Disneyland which became one of the best birthday memories for her.

She cut the Pavlova cake which enjoys as one of her favorite cakes with her pet cat Lily before moving to the final segment of the vlog.

Alongside her dedicated fanbase BLINKs, her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have wished her well through social media on her 27th birthday.