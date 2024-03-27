March 27, 2024, marked the 27th birthday of Lalisa Manoban or Lisa from BLACKPINK. As fans worldwide showered the K-pop superstar with birthday wishes, her bandmates joined in with touching messages. Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie took to their Instagram stories to express their love for their fellow member.

The trio affectionately referred to the birthday girl as their "beloved maknae Lili" as they celebrated her special day. Fans globally participated in the festivities, using hashtags like #Chapter27WithLisa and #AllRounderLisaDay to share their love for the talented artist.

Expand Tweet

The LALISA singer's media company, LLOUD, also contributed to the excitement by announcing a new exclusive merchandise drop. The idol herself showcased the merchandise in a TikTok dance video adding her personal flat to the celebrations.

BLACKPINK members pour wishes for youngest member, Lisa, via Instagram stories

All three members of the quartet wished the youngest of them all as she turns 27 this year.

Jisoo, the oldest member of BLACKPINK shared a heartfelt message alongside a throwback selfie with the rapper. Reflecting on their journey since middle school Jisoo expressed her admiration for her growth and maturity over the years. In the caption, she wrote,

Our beloved maknae Lili. I've seen you growing up every year since middle school and the feeling of watching you grow up is always new. Now I'm congratulating your birthday as an adult that I can also lean on when I'm sad, let's hurry and eat something delicious, I love you. From Shoongie, who is always on your side. 'Matching twin hair hahaha."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jennie penned warm birthday wishes for the fellow member, sharing two photos of them together on her Instagram stories. Jennie celebrated their friendship, referring to the rapper-dancer as her "favourite dancing queen".

One of the images captures the pair dining at a restaurant, while the second snapshot shows them backstage at their concert with the initials "J+L" inscribed alongside a heart emoji. The captions accompanying the pictures read,

“Ran into you coincidentally while eating. Happy Birthday, Lisa. You’ll forever be my best dancer, have a full and happy day." "Happy birthday la la la lisaaaaaaaaaaaa"

Expand Tweet

Rosé poured her heart out in a long, sincere birthday message to her bandmate, reminiscing about cherished memories from their past. From attending Taylor Swift's concert together to dreaming about turning 22, Rosé expressed gratitude for their friendship. It is also to be noted that both Rosé and Lisa were born in 1997.

She shared two images, one capturing them dashing through the streets together, while in the other, the duo posed for the camera embracing each other warmly. As translated by the user on X, @blackpinkbabo, the long caption translates to:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More from BLACKPINK Lisa's birthday celebrations

In a special birthday blog titled "Special Birthday Q&A with Lisa I 27 years around the Sun I Exclusive Merch Drop", the idol provided fans with a glimpse into her birthday celebrations.

Answering questions from fans and exploring her house, the Money singer shared personal insights including her mother being her "most respected person", her favourite song at the moment being Snooze by SZA, and her dream collaborators being Tyla and Rosalia.

The rapper expressed gratitude for the beautifully decorated space featuring a cake with a crown and '3' and '27' toppers. symbolising her March 27 birthday. With her cat, Lily, she sang joyfully and announced her merch launch while proudly displaying the new LLOUD tattoo. She then changed into merch attire before leaving in her Mercedes-AMG G63-Mansory (G class).

These celebrations highlighted the genuine bond among the BLACKPINK members on the idol's birthday.