BLACKPINK's Jennie stirred fan outrage against YG Entertainment after unveiling details about her collaborative song Slow Motion with BROCKHAMPTON's Matt Champion.

Uploaded on March 8, 2024, the post included pictures celebrating the release, but it was the caption that triggered a strong reaction. Jennie revealed in the caption,

"Can’t believe this beautiful song is finally out. This one’s close to my heart and I’m so excited to share its message with you all. Matt and I worked on this song 3 years ago and I hope you guys enjoy it as we share a piece of ourselves."

Jennie's caption about the song being written three years ago intensified criticism towards YG Entertainment. They blamed the agency for hindering collaborations and solo projects. The revelation sparked discussions about potential unreleased works held back by the company.

Matt Champion also reposted her post on Instagram with the caption,

"The time spent making this will always hold a special place in my heart."

Fans call out YG Entertainment for hindering BLACKPINK Jennie's collaborations

The BLACKPINK member's solo journey gained momentum after she departed from YG Entertainment. Establishing her solo label, ODDATELIER, on December 24, 2023, she promised unique content and creative endeavors.

Slow Motion, a collaboration with Matt Champion, marked her first musical venture post-YG. The track garnered attention for its soul-stirring lyrics and harmonious blend of the artists' voices.

Moreover, after the artist uploaded the photos, some fans could not help but notice the familiarity of the idol's outfit. They were quick to revisit her 2021 post, where she was seen wearing the same outfit as in the recent collaboration pictures.

The caption of that 2021 post read,

"Daydreamin' about this day."

This fueled speculation that Jennie had long envisioned releasing the song but faced obstacles within her former company. This revelation further fueled BLINKs' discontent with YG.

The discourse on social media showcased the frustration of fans who felt YG limited the artists' potential during their tenure.

The group's fandom, BLINKs, lauded the rapper's involvement in the songwriting process and her agency's freedom. The artist credit section on Spotify confirmed Jennie's co-writing contribution. BLINKs expressed a deep connection with the lyrics, appreciating her creative input. They celebrated her freedom to pursue personal and collaborative projects.

On March 5, 2024, the BLACKPINK member stole the spotlight at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-Wear show. The Solo singer mesmerized attendees with her impeccable fashion sense on the final day of Paris Fashion Week 2024, leaving the internet buzzing with excitement.

Despite renewed group contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023, individual pursuits took precedence for BLACKPINK members. Jennie's ODDATELIER, Lisa's LLOUD, and Jisoo's BLISSOO were launched as independent ventures. Rosé's company is yet to be announced.