“Casually coming to bless us”: Fans enthralled as ODDATELIER’s CEO Jennie is set to feature on Matt Champion’s upcoming solo, ‘Slow Motion’

Matt Champion, a member of Brockhampton, and BLACKPINK's Jennie, who is also the founder and CEO of the recently launched exclusive label ODDATELIER, are reported to collaborate for the former's single Slow Motion. Earlier, the impending song—which will be on Champion's next album—was teased on both musicians' Instagram feeds.

The 28-year-old K-pop artist shared a sneak peek of the song on her Instagram story and tagged the Brockhampton rapper. However, they have not yet confirmed when it will be released.

American rapper Matthew Garrett Champion, better known by his stage name Matt Champion, is a member of the alternative boy band BROCKHAMPTON. He is popular for his tracks Burn, El Dorado and You're Too Cool for Me. Fans were thrilled to come across the latest update as they have been waiting for the K-pop star to carry out her solo endeavors.

"It's gonna be amazing": Fans ecstatic as Jennie embarks on a new journey

The music video for the 28-year-old's debut solo single, Solo, recently hit a billion views on YouTube, following in the footsteps of PSY's Gangnam Style. Meanwhile, the upcoming song Slow Motion by Matt Champion is described as a drum 'n' bass song. The exclusive press release from RCA Records stated that the new song will sound very different from Matt's previously released single, Slug.

After ending her solo contract with YG Entertainment, Jennie launched her label ODDATELIER on December 24, 2023. The announcement of the forthcoming collaboration with Matt Champion marks the first solo project by the BLACKPINK star as the CEO of her label.

During her appearance at Lee Hyori's talk show The Seasons: Lee Hyori’s Red Carpet, the rapper discussed her decision to establish her independent label as she needed more freedom to create new projects and engage with projects. Before ODDATELIER, Jennie only has two solo songs to her credit: Solo (2019) and You & Me (2023).

Jennie released her second solo single You & Me on October 6, 2023, without any prior marketing. You & Me debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. list, rapidly expanding her artistic prowess around the globe. With 60 million streams outside of the United States, the song is at the top of the charts.

Additionally, it was placed No.7 on the Billboard Global 200 list for the same week. The song then peaked at #1 song on iTunes in over 53 countries by October 17, 2023, and also topped the Spotify, MelOn, and YouTube charts in South Korea.

During Lee Hyori's talk show, the CEO of ODDATELIER also announced to release of her debut solo full-length album in 2024. This surged an insurmountable euphoria throughout the internet as fans trended multiple hashtags on X such as "JNK1 IS COMING" and "JENNIE" among others.

With the latest news, fans are excited to see the BLACKPINK idol on her new journey as the maker of her own path. Here's how they created on X:

BLACKPINK members renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment in December 2023 despite terminating their solo contracts. Three members have launched their individual companies: ODDATELIER by Jennie, LLOUD by Lisa, and BLISSOO by Jisoo. However, Rosé has yet to announce and launch her company.