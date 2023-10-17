"Well Deserved": Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK Jennie debuts at No.1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. with her solo track "You & Me"

You & Me by Jennie from BLACKPINK peaked at number one on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US singles list on October 17, 2023. It is noteworthy that this is her first solo number-one song to ever reign on the Global 200 charts (Excl. US).

The news delighted her fans as one of them, @BlueForever011, even commented that this is the rapper's "well deserved" victory as a solo artist.

On top of that, the rapper-singer also sang a live rendition of You & Me as part of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour 2023 which had 66 shows all across the world. With more than 83% of the voting, the song also took first place in Billboard's weekly poll for the best new music.

You & Me marks the second solo of Jennie in her career of seven years in the Korean entertainment industry. Her first song as a solo artist, Solo, was released in 2019.

"CONGRATULATIONS JENNIE": Fans lavish praise on the BLACKPINK idol for her debut on Billboard as a soloist

On October 15, 2022, Jennie debuted her song You & Me in the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, as part of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour. The song was a constant on the quintet's setlist for the remainder of the tour.

Furthermore, the fans' reactions to You & Me were tremendously enthusiastic. BLINK—the fandom name of BLACKPINK—and critics have applauded her performance and stage presence, asking for an official music video for the song. Finally, the Solo rapper-singer released her latest track as a solo artist on October 6, 2023.

Nevertheless, her fans are over the moon with her latest accomplishment on the Billboard Global 200 (Excl. US). A fan, @imhrve, tweeted that the rapper has been performing on the song since 2022, and yet after its official release on October 6, it topped the Billboard charts as of October 17, 2023. Several others congratulated the BLACKPINK star.

Jennie had also performed a different version of You & Me at Coachella 2023 amidst her BORN PINK World Tour. The Coachella version of You & Me later debuted at No.18 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart and is now in the Top 20.

Jennie has now made her debut on the aforementioned ranking while the song has also been dominating MelOn as it is now ranked No.1 on the Hot 100. Additionally, it has been surging at the top of real-time searches concurrently. As of October 7, 2023, the song topped the global iTunes chart after dominating 53 different areas globally.

In other developments, the artist hasn't renewed her contract with YG Entertainment yet as negotiations are still going on. Similarly, other members Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo haven't renewed their contracts with the company which has fanned speculations of the girls leaving the company for good.

Furthermore, Rosé was further seen at a lunch with the CEO of Columbia Records, Ron Perry, on October 15, 2023. This has further fueled rumors and speculations of the four girls signing with the American company instead. Nonetheless, fans support Jennie's latest solo track You & Me, and are eager to see what she releases next.