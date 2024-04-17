BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly buys a newly renovated 1924 house worth $3.95 million in Beverly Hills

On Tuesday, April 16, Mansion Global, an international luxury real estate listings site, reported that BLACKPINK's Lisa bought a newly renovated house in Beverly Hills worth $3.95 million. The K-pop idol seemed to have sealed the deal on the property in mid-March.

As per the report by the abovementioned site, the property, which was initially built in 1924, was bought by the Los Angeles-based design firm, House of Roliston, in 2023. After their purchase of the grand house for $2.36 million, they began their renovations in an effort to resell it.

The house exudes the charm of an English country home and still retains several of its original features. Estimated to be about 3,387 sq ft in size, it has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, an open kitchen, and a grand hall.

Given that the idol has settled in South Korea, her recent Beverly Hills home purchase has piqued the interest of many netizens. However, since Lisa recently signed a contract with the American record label, RCA Records, for her international projects, fans believe the new house could ease her transportation and accommodate her during her visits to Los Angeles.

Global pop star Lisa's new purchase in Beverly Hills has been the talk of the town. Following its renovation last year, the house was listed for sale by the renowned real estate agent, Lori Harris of Keller Williams Los Feliz.

"It’s a magical property. Even though it’s a brand-new renovation, it has an old-world feel. You pull up in Beverly Hills, and you feel transported," Harris said.

Additionally, she also revealed that the property is quite private and spacious due to its enormous lot. It not only marks over 1.3 acres but also offers a beautiful view of the hills. Harris also mentioned that the river rock fireplace, iron scones, and pathway by the hillside contribute significantly to the house's value.

"It’s a very serene and peaceful space," Harris added.

House of Rolison also garnered a lot of recognition and attention for its work with the Beverly Hills house. The renovation was done in an effort to preserve the house's original features while also adding modern luxuries. Some of its impressive features include the use of natural textures and materials, internationally sourced furnishing, stone flooring and fireplaces, clay tile roofing, vaulted wood ceilings, and more.

Naturally, the renovation was praised by the real estate agent, Harris, who stated:

"What’s special and rare about the team at House of Rolison is that they believe that what’s inside the walls matters. They care about the structure, the not-seen parts of the house, including the pipes and the major systems. They make all their projects as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside."

Given its many appealing and impressive features, it's not surprising that BLACKPINK's Lisa offered around $3,995,000 for the house. While she was in talks of purchasing the property for a while, she sealed the deal and bagged the house in mid-March. The international luxury real estate listing site, Mansion Global, covered the news and first delivered it to the public's attention.

Though they tried to get Lisa's thoughts and comments about her recent property purchase in Beverly Hills, the idol didn't respond to the site's email. Regardless, fans are ecstatic about the MONEY rapper's new home.

