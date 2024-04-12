BLACKPINK’s Lisa seemingly updates Instagram from California amid rumors of her Coachella Festival appearance

BLACKPINK's Lisa took to Instagram to share a picture of a note she received from her recent partnership with RCA Records on Friday, April 12, 2024. According to the note by the American record label, owned by Sony Music Entertainment, they had sent her a gift to keep her warm in the desert. The note added that the record label was excited to have her there.

"We are all so excited to welcome you to the RCA family! We hope you love this one-of-a-kind gift made just for you to keep you warm in the dessert this weekend. Have the best time and see you there!" the note read.

The music festival Coachella is set to be held in California from Friday, April 12, 2024. Since the festival will be held in a desert, netizens wondered if the BLACKPINK member will be performing at Coachella through her collaboration with RCA Records. Additionally, the idol also posted a picture of herself in front of her collaborative billboard with RCA Records in California. Since the BLACKPINK member is in the city where the music festival is set to be held, fans' belief that Lisa will be in attendance at Coachella was only cemented.

Fans seemed to believe that Lisa would be among the many performers at Coachella 2024. The information hasn't been confirmed by either the idol or her agency. However, Lisa and RCA Records' recent Instagram updates seem to hint at her possible attendance at the festival.

BLACKPINK's Lisa rumored to attend Coachella in collaboration with RCA Records following recent Instagram updates

Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place for two weekends, usually in April, in Indio, Empire Polo Club towards the east of Palm Springs in California. The event sees artists from across the world in attendance and performing as well.

Coachella 2024, which stands as the 23rd edition of the music festival, is set to take place on April 12, 13, and 14, followed by April 19, 20, and 21, 2024. Since its inception, the festival has seen a significant increase in the appearances of K-pop artists. While it was rare to find K-pop artists performing at events outside the Korean music industry, the numbers have gone up quite a lot in recent years.

For Coachella 2024, several K-pop artists such as ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, and The Rose are expected to roll out performances. While it wasn't confirmed by Lisa or her agency, her recent Instagram updates had fans wondering if she will also be added to the list.

She recently posted about her partnership with the American record label, RCA Records. When the agency sent her a gift welcoming her into their family, they also added a note stating that they had sent her a gift to keep her warm in the desert. To fans, this hinted at her possible appearance at the Coachella Music Festival.

This was almost enough for netizens to speculate that the idol would be performing at the Coachella Music Festival. However, another one of her updates about being in California only fueled the speculations. The idol posted a picture of herself in front of her collaborative billboard in California, which is where the festival is scheduled to be held. This seemed to cement fans' theories even further.

RCA Records also replied to a comment about Lisa's possible performance at the music festival. They recently posted about all the artists under their label who will be performing at the music festival. When one netizen commented "LISA NEXT", the label replied to it with a side-eye emoji. To fans, this more or less confirmed to netizens that the BLACKPINK rapper will be on the music festival's artist lineup.

Lastly, to tie up the rumors, Lisa's bodyguard also posted about landing in Los Angeles, California. All these hints couldn't help but let netizens fix their theory that the idol would be attending the Coachella Music Festival through RCA Records.

However, there has yet to be any confirmation from either the idol or her agency that she will perform at the festival or even attend it.