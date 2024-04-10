“Not everyone’s got it”: Designer Polpat on BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fashion, experience working with her, styling for Buckingham Palace visit, & more

On April 9, 2024, BLACKPINK's rapper and LLOUD's CEO Lisa made headlines as Thai designer Polpat Asavaprapha shared his experience working with her in a YouTube interview with THE STANDARD POP. The Thai designer made a startling revelation about working with the BLACKPINK idol for the second time during her Buckingham Palace visit. Polpat made the deal via "another agency" rather than YG Entertainment.

During Lisa's second collaboration with the BLACKPINK idol, she was invited to Buckingham Palace along with her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. The Thai designer continued by describing how Lisa's personality and determination set her apart from others, as she propelled Thailand's fashion and culture onto the global spectrum.

"Imagine how much effort she has to put in to make her way through that. I think this is challenging, different, and courageous. This is such an admiring quality of her. And this quality in a world-class superstar is not in everyone. Not everyone's got it." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

For the uninitiated Thai fashion designer Polpat Asavaprapha, better known by his stage name Moo, is the creative director of the Asava fashion house and the creator of the ASAVA Group. In addition, he mentors The Face Men Thailand and serves as president of the Bangkok Fashion Society.

"It’s more relaxing": ASAVA founder & designer Polpat Asavaprapha explains working with Lisa outside YG Entertainment

Polpat Asavaprapha styled the Money rapper-singer for the occasion in a knee-length tweed dress in an off-white color, which the Thai rapper wore on November 21, when she received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) along with her bandmates from King Charles III.

He said,"The deal was made through a different agency. It's not YG so it's more relaxing. And since it was a second time working with Lisa, we understand her features and body more. The purpose of the dress was also very clear. But we prepared more than one dress. But that's what Lisa and her stylist chose." (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Thai fashion designer Polpat Asavaprapha explained in great detail during his interview with THE STANDARD POP how the South Korean government invited BLACKPINK to join them at Buckingham Palace. The current President of the Republic of Korea contacted the K-pop sensational girl group on Thursday (November 16, 2023).

The Thai designer commended the Korean authorities for making a sage decision. At first, they needed to figure out who to bring when the South Korean President needed to visit Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2023, so they assumed it had to be K-pop. So, on Thursday (November 16), they contacted BLACKPINK, and on Tuesday (November 21), they visited Buckingham Palace.

Polpat continued that from Thursday till Friday, November 17, 2023, they had to send the dress from Bangkok to Seoul so that Lisa could try the fitting on time on Monday, November 20. So, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the BLACKPINK idol could wear the dress at Buckingham Palace. He said:

"By the time everything was ready, it was Friday. The dress needed to be sent from Bangkok on Saturday to make it arrive in time in Korea on Sunday. Then there's the fitting for Lisa on Monday and by Tuesday, everybody had to be there. So it was very very tough. For this time, it was at a very short notice so everything was so rushed. We had to pick our pace. But we didn't had to make many outfits. And her body measures made it easy. It was pretty standard."

The fashion designer elaborated on how "strict" the routine was when he first collaborated with YG Entertainment to style the Money rapper-singer. Polpat described that he was made to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the company and was unaware that he would be styling Lisa of BLACKPINK.

He elaborated on how a code name was used for the Money rapper when YG Entertainment collaborated with AVASA to style the LALISA music video.

During the interview, when the hosts asked Polpat Asavaprapha how styling the BLACKPINK idol had affected his brand, he exclaimed that it was the "reincarnation after the downfall" and felt like a rebirth. The Thai designer explained that ASAVA has a niche-centric customer funnel, which doesn't attract Lisa's core fans since their style is quite different.

Nonetheless, even though their sales didn't skyrocket, their brand awareness catapulted them to a global platform courtesy of the LLOUD's CEO and BLACKPINK rapper.

"For the first outfit in LALISA music video, it created more brand awareness. People knew Asava more and our brand was pretty much the talk of the town, you know. It's a cycle of life. There's a bop and a flop. So people praised us again that it was like a rebirth. The reincarnation after the downfall. So it was an awareness and a good impression on the brand. And the brand goes more globally. The market was expanded abroad."

Asavaprapha continued that he could rest in peace after he saw the BLACKPINK idol wear his brand and stand proudly beside her bandmates who were dressed in Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent at Buckingham Palace, being honored by King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms.

"My favorite picture is the lineup in the palace. There's Lisa wearing ASAVA, then Dior and Chanel. All side by side. As a designer, I can rest in peace now."

The Thai rapper is working on her debut solo album, which she revealed to be released by the end of 2024 via her birthday YouTube video on March 27.