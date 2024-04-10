BLACKPINK's Lisa's company LLOUD announces partnership with RCA, teases solo comeback as part of the deal

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, Lisa of BLACKPINK surprised her fans and created waves when she announced that she was teaming up with RCA Records for solo records. Through the agreement, which is a collaboration between Lisa and her management and creative business, LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, she will be able to keep ownership of her master recordings.

The BLACKPINK star announced the news via her company's official Instagram account (@wearelloud) and wrote:

"LOUD is excited to share that Lisa is joining the RCA family. Please visit LaLisaOfficial.com to be the first to hear about what we’ve been working on."

According to the statement, the BLACKPINK idol is expected to continue to hold full ownership of all her records and release new solo songs through RCA Records. The CEO of LLOUD has also gained notoriety with two solo hits, Lalisa, released in September 2021, and Money, released in November 2021, both of which entered the Billboard Hot 100.

"We have been preparing": LLOUD's CEO Lisa teases her solo comeback under RCA Records

On April 10, the Money rapper and RCA Records released a joint press statement where the Thai singer expressed her excitement and faith in working alongside RCA to "create a bigger movement" in her solo career. She said:

"I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career. Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing." (as quoted by Billboard)

As part of the deal, the Thai rapper-singer will reportedly release her first solo album and have full ownership of her music. Furthermore, RCA chairman/CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein also released their enthusiasm about entering into a partnership with the Thai rapper's company.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Lisa and LLOUD Co.! Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family.”

Although the Money rapper and the other members of BLACKPINK pursued their projects, they all continued to have group activity contracts with YG Entertainment. It suggests that YG Entertainment will continue to oversee Lisa's group duties (BLACKPINK). Meanwhile, LLOUD and RCA Records will handle her solo endeavors.

For the unversed, Sony Music Entertainment, a division of Sony Corporation of America, is the owner of the American record label RCA Records.

RCA released breakthrough albums by Bryson Tiller, Alicia Keys, Fousheé, and Pentatonix in 2020. They also had #1 hits with Chris Brown & Young Thug's Go Crazy, Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts, and Grammy-winner artist Doja Cat's Say So with Nicki Minaj.

It is important to note that, along with Columbia Records, RCA's longtime adversary, Arista Records, and Epic Records, RCA Records is one of Sony Music's four flagship labels. The label is synonymous with the massive success of several Western musicians and even created original Broadway albums such as Brigadoon and Paint Your Wagon, among others.

Thus, the announcement by the Thai rapper and CEO of LLOUD cheered her fandom, as they had been waiting for a long time for the singer to confirm her solo comeback. In addition, Lisa's longtime manager Alice shared the news on her Instagram story, adding more to fans' delight.

Lisa established her independent company, LLOUD, in February 2024

The Thai rapper parted ways with her former management agency YG Entertainment—under which she debuted as one of the members of BLACKPINK in 2016—in December 2023 along with her bandmates. She then announced the establishment of her independent company, LLOUD, on February 7, 2024, and aggressively promoted her label.

The global star placed massive billboards of LLOUD in New York's Times Square, Central Europe, and more. Additionally, she placed 240 huge digital billboards across Bangkok to promote her company. Following this, news of her joining the primary cast lineup of the HBO original series The White Lotus season 3 broke out on February 13, 2024, which is set to be released in 2025.

She was seen flying to Phuket to film for the upcoming Hollywood series The White Lotus, where she is reported to play the character of a famous Thai fashion influencer.

After that, BULGARI launched an exclusive and newest jewelry line—B.zero1, and Lisa was seen attending the French luxury brand's pop-up event in Seoul on March 15, 2024, alongside fellow global ambassador SEVENTEEN's rapper Mingyu.

Later, on her birthday, March 27, the Money rapper released her first YouTube video on LLOUD's official channel, where she gave a house tour and announced the launch of her merchandise. The singer was seen owning a Mansory Ferrari 812 GTS (worth $791,332 or 1.07 billion KRW) as she shared several pictures of her with the car on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Lisa was seen recording alongside Tyla for the latter's upcoming album. Grammy-winning singer Tyla ignited the internet with a video she posted on Instagram of herself singing her new song, ART, with the BLACKPINK idol dancing along to the music.