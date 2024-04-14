The internet ignited with excitement as iconic Colombian singer-dancer, Shakira, took to her Instagram to share a captivating moment with K-pop sensation BLACKPINK's rapper, Lalisa Manoban, known as Lisa.

Shakira delighted her followers by sharing several photos on her Instagram following an unexpected performance at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Among the pictures capturing her on-stage collaboration with Bizarrap and off-stage moments, one stood out - a snapshot featuring Shakira alongside Lisa from BLACKPINK.

In the photo, Shakira radiated in a stunning ensemble adorned with vibrant hues of orange and yellow, embodying her signature vibrant style. Meanwhile, Lisa exuded charm, donning a simple yet chic white hoodie shirt paired with a black skirt.

Notably, Lisa was photographed clutching Shakira's latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," released on March 22, adding a touch of camaraderie and mutual admiration to the moment.

The interaction between Shakira and Lisa sparked excitement and intrigue among K-pop enthusiasts worldwide, igniting discussions and speculation about potential collaborations or friendships between the two music icons.

Coachella's opening weekend brought a plethora of surprises, with Bizarrap's Friday evening set being no exception. The high-energy DJ set received an unexpected boost from Shakira, who took the opportunity to announce her upcoming tour later this year.

The duo treated the audience to performances of their hits "La Fuerte" and "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53."

Following her exhilarating performance, Shakira made a surprise appearance at Coachella, sharing a memorable moment with the K-pop idol. Having graced the Coachella stage twice before, the Money singer returned to the desert to enjoy the performances of other artists this time around.

Taking to her Instagram, the Hips Don't Lie artist shared a carousel of snapshots taken by the photographer, Nicolas Gerardin from her time at the event. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to Coachella for the unforgettable experience, writing:

"Thank you @coachella for a great time!"

On April 10, 2024, the BLACKPINK member surprised fans by announcing her collaboration with RCA Records for solo projects, allowing her to retain ownership of her master recordings through her management company, LLOUD Co.

This collaboration places her on the same label, Columbia Epic RCA Sony Latin, as Shakira.

Meanwhile, Coachella, the renowned music festival, was scheduled to commence in California on April 12, 2024. Given its desert location, speculation arose about Lisa's potential Coachella performance through her partnership with RCA Records when the BLACKPINK rapper shared a photo in front of a billboard promoting her collaboration with RCA Records in California.

Although Lisa's appearance was not officially confirmed by her or her agency, recent Instagram updates prompted speculation among fans. Their suspicions were confirmed when Shakira shared photos with the rapper-dancer.

Furthermore, on April 14, 2024, the idol was spotted enjoying performances on the Coachella stage of Ice Spice, sporting a stylish bomber jacket and cap. Notably, other artists spotted on the same stage included Justin and Hailey Beiber, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Sabrina Carpenter, and Barry Keoghan, among others.

Coachella, held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, near Palm Springs, California, spans two weekends in April. The 23rd edition, Coachella 2024, is scheduled for April 12-14 and April 19-21, 2024.

Over the years, K-pop artists have increasingly participated in Coachella, a trend expected to continue in 2024 with acts like ATEEZ and LE SSERAFIM.

Fans eagerly shared their excitement across social media platforms, expressing their admiration for the unexpected pairing and their anticipation for any future endeavors involving the two artists.

The photo shared by Shakira serves as a testament to the global impact of both artists, showcasing their ability to captivate audiences worldwide with their talent and charisma.