On February 26, 2024, the internet was in a frenzy as veteran Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon took to Facebook to share a heartwarming moment with none other than BLACKPINK's Lisa.

The picture, featuring a warm embrace between Patravadi and the K-pop idol, quickly became a focal point of excitement among fans. Patravadi's caption in her native language, as translated by @LiliesHome_ on X, added an extra layer of sweetness to the shared snapshot. The caption read,

"She is such a warm person."

Patravadi Mejudhon, a respected figure in the Thai entertainment industry, is not only a seasoned actress but also a teacher of dramatic arts, producer, director, and screenwriter for TV and theatre productions.

Her involvement in Season 3 of the HBO show, The White Lotus, alongside other Thai cast members like the global phenomenon BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa, Dom Hetrakul, Maethi-Tayme Thapthimthong, and Francesca Corney, has added a unique flavor to the much-anticipated season.

The BLACKPINK member's fans are thrilled to spot her with the veteran actress as some even expressed how eagerly they are prepared for actress Lisa to make her debut.

Fans react after Lisa's new picture with Thai actress Patravadi Mejudhon

In response to a comment on the Facebook post expressing the positive energy exchanged between Lisa and Patravadi, the veteran actress replied with humility,

"It seems like I am going to be recharged with the energy from her instead."

This exchange hinted at the genuine connection shared between the two on the set of The White Lotus Season 3.

Fans reacted on social media as they got a new update on the singer after a long time. Some fans even shared how they could not wait for the BLACKPINK idol to make her debut in the acting world. Here are some reactions from the fans:

Patravadi Mejudhon's illustrious career spans acting, directing, producing, and teaching dramatic arts. Recognized as a National Artist in performing arts in 2015, her contributions to the Thai entertainment scene have been significant.

The post featuring the MONEY singer not only showcased the bond between the veteran actress and the idol but also added a layer of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating the new show. As the filming for the show unfolds in locations around Bangkok, Phuket, and Koh Samui, fans can only speculate about the BLACKPINK rapper's character in the series, as details have been kept under wraps

The idol made headlines on February 13, 2024, as Variety magazine confirmed her participation in HBO's The White Lotus Season 3. Breaking into the acting scene after the launch of her label, LLOUD, marked a thrilling new chapter in her career.