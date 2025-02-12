“I’m genuinely worried” — Internet reacts to BLACKPINK’s Lisa getting injured at the ‘Born Again’ MV filming set

On February 11, 2025, during a live broadcast on Bubble, BLACKPINK's Lisa shared how she got injured while filming Born Again. She fell and scratched her leg deeply but, showing her usual resilience, called it a "battle wound" and kept filming despite the bleeding.

The same day she posted several behind-the-scene photos from Born Again MV filming. Among the images was a close-up of her fresh wound, which appeared more severe than initially described. The picture showed a long diagonal bloodied wound on her left calf.

The revelation of the BLACKPINK rapper's injury prompted an immediate and heartfelt response from her fanbase, known as BLINKs. Messages of support flooded social media channels. One fan commented,

Trending

"Oh no...my shaylaaa...Isn't she filmed the M/V way back in december? So the bruises remained that purple for a month??? How bad her fall was..omg? I'm genuinely worried, bacause she always hide and conceal her sickness and pain behind..."

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their admiration for her professionalism and concern for her well-being.

"The scar lisa was talking about during her live where she said she had a small fall and her leg started bleeding while filming the born again mv and alice named it as a ‘battle wound’," a fan wrote.

"I love how Alice reassured her. It really wasn't serious? It's worrying to see her with such a big purple scar. Lisa take care please," another fan wrote.

"OMG?!?!? that wound must've been there for a while now," another fan added.

Several fans noted that the scar on the BLACKPINK rapper's leg was big and deep, further fueling their concerns.

"And she performed at the new year countdown with no notice," a fan remarked.

"Lili that scar is huge," another fan added.

"Oh nooo my baby....that is not a small fall lisa. That scar is big," another fan emphasized.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo ventures, releases, and achievements

Released on February 7, 2025, Born Again is a Britpop-inspired track that delivers an empowering message of rebirth and rediscovery. The song features collaborations with American rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter RAYE.

The music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, portrays the three artists as powerful figures, embodying Greek goddesses and warriors in visually sophisticated scenes.

Before this, the rapper's solo endeavors commenced with the release of ROCKSTAR on June 27, 2024. This track marked her first solo project under her newly established management company, Lloud, in partnership with RCA Records.

Following ROCKSTAR, she collaborated with Spanish singer Rosalía on the single New Woman, released on August 15, 2024. The accompanying music video, directed by Dave Meyers, featured early-2000s aesthetics and drum beats.

In October 2024, the K-pop idol released Moonlit Floor, a solo single that, despite not charting on the UK's main singles tally, performed well on other charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads chart. The song is a remodeled version of Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer.

Furthermore, she won the 'Best K-pop' for ROCKSTAR at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held on September 11, 2024, at UBS Arena in New York. She also performed on ROCKSTAR and New Woman, marking her solo debut on the VMA stage.

Building on her successful solo releases, Lisa is set to unveil her debut solo album, ALTER EGO, scheduled for release on February 28, 2025. Her HBO series, The White Lotus season 3, is set to be released on February 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback