"The eatery is going to be INTENSE!" — Internet reacts as BLACKPINK's Lisa drops tracklist of her upcoming solo album 'ALTER EGO'

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped the official tracklist of her upcoming debut solo album, ALTER EGO. The album will be released globally on February 28.

The reel was posted on her label's Instagram account (@wearelloud), which displayed all her five "alter egos" — Vixi, Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, and Speedi — huddling together around a metal chair.

Here's the full tracklist of ALTER EGO:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

Supporters were excited as soon as the tracklist was unveiled. Fans expressed particular enthusiasm for tracks like New Woman with Rosalía and Born Again featuring Doja Cat and Raye, which were released as part of the album's prelude. One fan wrote on X:

"Megan & Tyla & Doja & Raye & ROSALÍA & Future on the same album? The eatery is going to be INTENSE!"

Admirers took social media by storm as they expressed their anticipation for the upcoming album.

"The album's rollout includes a companion comic, "ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC," created with Japanese illustrator MINOMIYABI, showcasing Lisa's innovative approach to blending music with visual storytelling, following trends set by artists like Metro Boomin and BoyWithUke," a fan noted.

"SHE IS COMING SO HARD," another fan wrote.

"Album of the year incoming," another fan added.

Others highlighted how they look forward to the collaboration tracks featuring TYLA and Megan Thee Stallion.

"FUTURE, MEGAN AND TYLA ?!? OH LISA YOU ARE THAT GIRL," a fan remarked.

"ITS GONNA BE A HIT," another fan stated.

"That’s actually sounds a pretty solid track list," another fan said.

BLACKPINK's Lisa on a streak of successful hit releases and debuting in HBO's The White Lotus

In December 2023, Lisa departed from YG Entertainment along with BLACKPINK members—Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé for solo activities. On February 7, 2024, the ROCKSTAR rapper launched her label, LLOUD, partnering with RCA Records in April 2024.

On June 27, 2024, she released her first comeback single, ROCKSTAR, after three years of Money. The track succeeded significantly, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200 and topping the Global Excl. US chart, marking Lisa's first chart-topper on the latter. It also became her highest-charting entry on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 70.

Following this, she dropped her second single, NEW WOMAN, a collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalía, on August 15, 2024. The song debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 6 on the Global Excl. US chart. It also entered the US Billboard Hot 100 at No. 97.

The BLACKPINK rapper unveiled Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) during her Global Citizen performance in September 2024. The song was officially released on October 3, 2024, and is a reprised version of Kiss Me from Sixpence None the Richer. Additionally, the song peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 14 on the Global Excl. US chart.

The fourth pre-release single, Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, was released on February 6, 2025. The track was also included as one of the original soundtracks of the HBO Original series, The White Lotus Season 3.

In the series, the BLACKPINK rapper plays one of the lead roles as the manager of the elite wellness resort, The White Lotus, in Thailand. The first episode was premiered on February 16 on Disney+ and MAX streaming platforms.

In other news, BLACKPINK's Lisa won the Best K-pop category at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

