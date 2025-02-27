"We are incredibly disappointed" — LLOUD issues statement regarding BLACKPINK's Lisa 'Alter Ego' leaks ahead of global release

On February 27, 2025, LLOUD, the agency established by BLACKPINK's Lisa, issued an official statement regarding the leaks of her much-awaited debut solo album, Alter Ego. Contrary to its global drop date of February 28, 2025, the album was leaked, forcing her management to spring into action.

In its statement on February 27, 2025, LLOUD shared its dismay at the situation and emphasized its commitment to protecting its artist's work and allowing for a proper release to all supporters. LLOUD announced its plans to work with RCA Records to find whoever leaked the album and how to stop future leaks.

In the statement, they wrote:

"We have been working extremely hard and are so excited to finally share 'Alter Ego' with the fans and the world very soon. We are incredibly disappointed about the leaks and are taking this very seriously here at LLOUD."

The company also thanked fans for bringing the album leak to their attention on time. They said,

"We are so grateful to the fans who have brought this to our attention and we are working swiftly and diligently with RCA to take the appropriate action."

BLACKPINK's Lisa launches her label, LLOUD, and sign with RCA Records

The BLACKPINK rapper established LLOUD Co. on February 7, 2024, two months after terminating her contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023.

The cooperation between LLOUD and RCA Records was sealed in April 2024. This collaboration is meant to help Lisa reach audiences worldwide and give her enough mandate in her creativity. The deal further gave her the master rights to her music and recordings.

RCA Records stands as a subsidiary of Sony Music and is widely regarded as having a long list of successful artists like Doja Cat, Chris Brown, SZA, the late Elvis Presley, Shakira, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Normani, A$AP Rocky, Jamie Foxx, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Meanwhile, Alter Ego will mark Lisa's maiden full-length solo album since her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016. The album is expected to showcase a diverse range of musical styles and collaborations with TYLA, Dua Lipa, Future, and more.

Here are the 15 tracks from Alter Ego as unveiled on February 22, 2025:

Born Again ft. Doja Cat & Raye

ROCKSTAR

elastigirl

thunder

NEW WOMAN ft. rosalía

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future

Rapunzel ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moonlit Floor

when i'm with you ft. Tyla

BADGRRRL

lifestyle

chill

dream

FXCK UP THE WORLD (vixi solo version)

Rapunzel (kiki solo version)

On February 27, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper dropped the official teaser of the title track, FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future. The video showcased Lisa in gothic attire inside a cage—reminiscent of Harley Quinn.

Alter Ego also includes all four pre-released singles such as ROCKSTAR, NEW WOMAN (feat. Rosalìa), Moonlit Floor, and Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE).

