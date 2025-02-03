"Clocked the haters so bad" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils 'AMORTAGE' tracklist showcasing her songwriting credits

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to release her second solo extended play (EP), AMORTAGE, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025. This four-track EP marks her first major project since establishing her own label, Blissoo.

The EP will consist of four tracks titled Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses, as announced by her label on February 3, 2025. Notably, the K-pop idol contributed to both the lyrics and composition of all four tracks, collaborating with producers The Wavys and co-writers such as Jack Brady and Jordan Roman.

The title AMORTAGE is a fusion of 'amor,' the Latin word for love, and 'montage,' reflecting the EP's exploration of the emotional stages of love and the defining moments of a relationship. In the lead-up to the release, the K-pop star shared various teasers, including a bold black cover art that offers a visual glimpse into the essence of AMORTAGE.

Trending

Fans have been quick to express their excitement and admiration for Jisoo's upcoming release. The announcement of the tracklist elicited enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide, with social media platforms abuzz with comments like:

"I'm crying she clocked the haters so bad"

Expand Tweet

Fans are eagerly awaiting to experience the BLACKPINK idol's upcoming songs.

"I just checked and the wavys produced heya and ascendio?????? ohhh mother jisoo is about to serve," a fan wrote.

"PLEASE. IM SO PROUD OF HER. I KNOW IM STANNING THE RIGHT WOMANNN," another fan wrote.

"HOW CAN SHE MANAGE TO DO ALL THESE WHILE ACTING FOR 3 PROJECTS…!" another fan added.

Others highlighted how the artist's name was mentioned under the songwriting credits, which further heightened fans' anticipation.

"JISOO FIRST WRITER CREDIT FOR EVERY SONG!!!!! THAT'S QUEENIE OMGG," a fan said.

"SONGWRITER JISOO IS BACK GOD! BLESS! GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR DOG!!!!!" another fan expressed.

"DANG THE EARTHQUAKE AS TITLE FEELS SO EXTRAVAGANT ALREADY. PLUS SONGWRITER JISOO," another fan wrote.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo joins Warner Records ahead of Amortage release, her upcoming K-dramas, movies, and more

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has signed an all-encompassing global deal with Warner Records. The announcement, made on January 28, 2025, comes just ahead of the release of her debut solo mini-album, AMORTAGE.

As per NME, she expressed her enthusiasm in a statement that reads:

"I'm excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I'm just getting started and I'd like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning and I'm thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records."

Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records, welcomed the BLACKPINK singer, stating:

"We are thrilled to welcome Korean superstar and BLACKPINK member Jisoo to Warner Records."

Beyond her musical pursuits, she has starred in the upcoming K-drama Newtopia, set to premiere on February 7, 2025. The series, a Coupang Play original, will also be available on Prime Video in over 240 regions.

Directed by Yoon Sunghyun and co-written by Han Jinwon and Ji Ho-jin, Newtopia is based on Han Sang-woon's novel Influenza. The plot centers on Lee Jaeyoon (Park Jeong-min) and his engineer girlfriend, Kang Young-joo (Jisoo), who must reunite amidst a sudden zombie outbreak in Seoul. The cast also includes Im Sung-jae, Hong Seo-hee, and Tang Jun-sang.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK star is set to make her big-screen debut with The Prophet: Omniscient Reader, an adaptation of the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint by Sing N Song.

The Korean film is reportedly scheduled for release in July 2025. The story follows Kim Dok-ja, an ordinary individual whose world transforms into the narrative of a novel he's been reading for a decade. The BLACKPINK singer will portray Lee Ji-hye, starring alongside Lee Min-ho and Ahn Hyo-seop.

Expand Tweet

In other news, the AMORTAGE singer left YG Entertainment in December 2024 along with her three members—Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé. In February 2024, she launched her label, BLISSOO, to manage her solo activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback