“Precious process of growing as an artist” — BLACKPINK’s Jennie revealed to have taken on the role of a producer for her solo debut album ‘Ruby’

Jennie of BLACKPINK has taken on the role of producer for her first solo album, Ruby, as announced by her agency, Oddatelier, on March 4, 2025. The news, shared by NEWSIS via Naver, also highlighted that the highly anticipated album is set for release on March 7.

Marking her debut as a producer, this project holds significant meaning for Jennie, as it represents her personal and artistic journey.

She herself expressed that Ruby tells her own story as a solo artist, capturing her growth and evolution in the industry. She described the process of working on the album as deeply meaningful. She revealed how it allowed her to explore and refine her artistic identity. In her words,

"Working on this album was a precious process of growing as an artist and finding my true voice."

With this new venture, fans are eager to see how Jennie’s creative vision will unfold. It makes this album one of the most highly anticipated solo releases of the year.

Jennie's Ruby is all set for release on March 7

Jennie is stepping into a new era of her career by fully producing her first solo studio album, Ruby. The title track of the album, Like Jennie, hints at a bold new musical direction.

Drawing inspiration from Shakespeare’s Seven Ages of Man, she explores varied themes. The album’s concept is likened to a theatrical performance, where the curtain rises to unveil a new chapter in her musical career.

During her fan event Rubify, held in Seoul, she spoke about the importance of the album and the ideas behind it.

"This album holds great significance as it tells my story as a solo artist through my own voice and vision. Inspired by Shakespeare’s 'Seven Ages of Man,' it captures themes of birth, love, faith, and climax. The opening of the theater curtains symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in my musical career."

The album features a long lineup of international collaborations. The tracklist includes ExtraL featuring Grammy-winning American rapper Doechii, Love Hangover with alternative musician Dominic Fike, and contributions from Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. Each collaboration brings a unique musical touch, promising a diverse listening experience for the fans.

Ruby's listening party and Jennie's solo concert shows

To celebrate the release of Ruby, Jennie will embark on "The Ruby Experience" tour, beginning in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater on March 6-7. The tour will also make stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York on March 10 and Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on March 15.

Due to overwhelming demand, an additional LA show has been added. Her global impact continues to be recognized as she is set to receive the "Global Force Award" at Billboard’s "Women in Music" event on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in LA. This honor acknowledges her influence in shaping the global music landscape.

She has also been actively engaging with fans in anticipation of Ruby’s release. On February 27, she hosted an exclusive "Rubify Listening Party" in collaboration with Spotify at Hyundai Card Understage in Seoul. This intimate event allowed fans to experience her new music firsthand while she shared personal insights about the album’s creation.

Fans are looking forward to how the album will turn out and which genre it will define, given the multiple collaborations with various artists.

