BTS becomes first Korean/K-pop act in Spotify history to have 6 songs surpassing 900 million streams as ‘Fake Love’ joins the list

As of February 27, 2025, BTS became the first Korean act with six songs surpassing 900 million Spotify streams. Fake Love recently joined Butter, Dynamite, My Universe (with Coldplay), Boy with Luv (feat. Halsey), and Left and Right (feat. Jungkook). Released on May 18, 2018, Fake Love explores disillusionment and the pain of unreal love.

After its release, the song debuted at No. 6 on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart before reaching No. 1 the following week. The song continued to gain many digital runs in the top five, culminating in a consistent five-week run there.

By December 2018, it was the 19th best-performing song in South Korea, with more than 680 million digital units sold. The Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) granted Fake Love platinum certifications for both streaming and download sales, which denoted over 100 million streams sold and 2.5 million downloads, respectively.

BTS' Fake Love became a commercial hit worldwide in 2018

Fake Love entered at No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. They became the first Korean group to do so. The single sold 29,000 digital copies in its first week and amassed over 27.8 million streams. Moreover, it topped the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 and was certified gold by RIAA for a track equivalent of 500,000 sales.

It also topped both Oricon Daily Singles Chart in Japan on the day of its release, along with Airplane Pt. 2 from Love Yourself: Answer. It sold around 327,342 unit copies. The song held the No. 1 for the next six days, with sales in its first week reaching 454,829 copies.

This made BTS the first foreign artist to sell 400,000 copies in a week in Japan. The single was double platinum-certified by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for shipment of more than 500,000 copies.

Moreover, the Fake Love MV was the K-pop goliath's fourth music video to surpass 900 million views on YouTube. Other songs include DNA, Boy With Luv, and Dynamite to follow suit.

Fake Love was distributed by Columbia Records and written on a collaboration basis by HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, BTS leader Namjoon, and Pdogg.

The members Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V), will be officially discharged from the military on June 10, 2025, and Park Jimin along with Jeon Jungkook on June 11. Meanwhile, Min Yoongi (SUGA) will return on June 21, 2025.

However, according to HYBE's Q4 2024 financial report conference call, the company failed to provide any clarity on whether BTS would resume group activities once they return.

