"Everything is so vague" — HYBE's ambiguous statement regarding BTS' comeback plans raises suspicions among fans online

HYBE Corporation's latest statements regarding BTS' anticipated 2025 comeback introduced uncertainty into previously held expectations among fans. Herald Economy reported that during the company's Q4 2024 conference call on February 25, 2025, HYBE's leadership provided updates that were perceived as ambiguous, leading to a flurry of reactions across social media platforms.

Prior communications hinted at the possibility of a reunion in 2025. HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang stressed that while both the company and BTS would like to return to group activities around 2025, it cannot be read as a definite year.

“(When the members) all return, they will start comeback activities and perform, so the (sales) ratio will increase in the future. (BTS's sales ratio) has come down from exactly 95%. Although solo albums were released during military service, (the proportion) has decreased significantly because there were no concerts.”

Lee Jae-sang continued that BTS constituted only 20% of HYBE's revenue in Q4 2024 as the members are serving in the military. He continued:

“Even though (the) proportion has decreased, BTS is a precious, representative, symbolic artist that has grown with HYBE since the beginning. We will always do our best to support them so they can perform better and achieve success on the global stage.”

Fans noted how the CEO didn't mention any specific date of BTS' comeback and releasing new music.

The absence of a clear timeline has elicited responses from all circles of ARMY, with fans hopping on X, Weverse, and other online forums to express their feelings. One fan wrote on X:

"It means they don’t have a plan for anything yet. Everything is so vague. They’re just keeping investors calm."

Some fans have expressed disappointment and frustration, citing the initial hope for a 2025 reunion.

"The ones that dont dig deeper or look with a better eye better prepare yalls hearts cuz things are not going to be the same like you think. I have faith These 7 men love eo but you can tell they are ready to move on. People just need to unclench & let them move to a new journey," a fan wrote.

"Whatever they decide to do,good. At this point their Solo work is more important.Look at that shítty colour grp? If those talentless ones can do what they do,don't y'all think the boys deserve to do the same too?Idk abt the rest but I want JK on the top of the world, grp can wait," another fan said.

"They spoke so vaguely, as if they themselves were not sure of anything," another fan added.

More similar reactions followed.

"It means there is no plan for group activities," a fan wrote.

"This was also done purposefully to prove to investors that they don't rely on bts but profits will tell you otherwise," another fan reacted.

HYBE's attempts to diversify its portfolio to cover up for BTS' absence

As of October 2024, members Jin and j-hope have completed their military service, with the remaining members—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—expected to conclude their duties by mid-2025. The staggered nature of enlistment and discharge dates seemingly complicated the scheduling of group activities.

Despite being absent since 2023, BTS dominated the '2024 Global Impact List' by Spotify. The members monopolized the top 10 most-played K-pop music overseas.

Jungkook's SEVEN, 3D, and Standing Next To You, Jimin's WHO, alongside Taehyung's Love Me Again and FRI(END)S, generated the highest revenue from streams for HYBE in Q4 2024.

Transitioning from military life back to the entertainment industry necessitates a period of adjustment. Members require time to rest, rejuvenate, and collaboratively plan their artistic direction, ensuring that any comeback meets the high standards set by their previous work.

HYBE has been actively diversifying its portfolio to mitigate the financial impact of BTS' hiatus. This includes debuting new artists like KATSEYE. They are also expanding into different entertainment sectors and exploring global partnerships.

In 2023, all seven members renewed their contracts with HYBE, signaling a continued commitment to both the company and their collective future as BTS. Throughout their hiatus, members engaged in individual projects, from solo albums to variety shows, ensuring a steady stream of content for fans and maintaining their presence in the industry.

Despite the lack of a fixed date, HYBE expressed a strong desire to facilitate the Dynamite group's return to group activities, indicating that discussions and preparations are actively underway.

