“Single handedly keeping the lights on in that building” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook leads HYBE's 2024 Q4 performance reports with 4 entries

On February 25, 2025, HYBE Corporation reportedly saw an increased revenue stream due to BTS' Jungkook's solo releases in Q4 of 2024. The financial report was published the same day on the official website of HYBE.

Among the many factors, HYBE credits its considerable success in Q4 2023 to Jungkook's solo album, GOLDEN, which was released on November 3 of the same year. The album has featured 11 tracks, including collaboration songs like SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

The album sold over 2.5 million units on Hanteo on the day of its release. Meanwhile, despite being absent from showbiz due to his ongoing military service, his solo album still impacted the HYBE revenue of Q4 2024.

Jungkook's Standing Next To You from GOLDEN along with SEVEN (feat. Latto) — Explicit Ver. and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) earned the highest streaming revenue. Furthermore, BTS' Jimin's WHO alongside Taehyung's Love Me Again and FRI(END)S also contributed to the company's revenue generation.

Furthermore, according to the 2023 annual financial report of HYBE, Jungkook sold a total of 43.6 million albums by the end of the business year alone. However, in Q1 2024, sales declined by 12% compared to Q1 2023 to $262 million. This was due to BTS' military enlistment in December 2023.

Meanwhile, fans boasted with pride to see the BTS idol's global influences despite not having a single released in 2024. One fan wrote on X:

"Jungkook is single handedly keeping the lights on in that building."

Several fans lauded the Grammy-nominated musician for his "incredible" global clout.

"snty at #3 despite being 2023 release... he's truly INCREDIBLE!!" a fan wrote.

"Snty is in the top 3 despite dropping in 2023 and facing tough competition with all the new 2024 releases That's insane," another fan wrote.

More similar reactions followed.

"snty at #2 while being a 2023 release," another fan added.

"Both of kings Taekook made the Top 20 of the Global k-Pop Chart according to HYBE’s Q4 2024 financial performance report. Organic kings that Taekook are," a fan commented.

"Btw he didn't even release a song," another fan reacted.

"Congratulations Jungkook! 4 songs on the list even though they were released in 2023! I think that says it all..," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's solo music led him to dominate multiple global charts

In 2023, BTS' Jungkook won the 'Top Global K-pop Song' for SEVEN at the Billboard Music Awards. Following this, his song Standing Next To You won the 'Top Global K-pop Song' at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, alongside winning the 'Top K-pop Album' with GOLDEN.

He became the first Korean and Asian act to win the same category twice at the Billboard Music Awards. Also, he became the first Korean act to win it for two consecutive years and for songs from the same album.

SEVEN (feat. Latto) topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts in July 2023. Additionally, he became the fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2023.

Furthermore, SEVEN broke the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in one week by a male artist. It also achieved 100 million streams in record time.

At the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards, he made history by becoming the first solo artist to win three major awards at once. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, SEVEN (feat. Latto) won the 'Song of the Summer,' making Jungkook the first-ever Korean act to win the global category.

The music video of SEVEN also won the 'Best Music Video' award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In Japan, the song also won the 'Song of the Year by Download (Asia)' during the 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards.

On June 11, 2025, the BTS idol is scheduled to be officially discharged from his military duties.

