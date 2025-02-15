Jungkook joins BTS as the only two K-pop acts to have 4 songs surpass 800 million Spotify streams

On February 14, 2025, BTS member Jungkook joined his own group's record and became one of two Asian solo artists and Korean acts to have four songs surpass 800 million streams on Spotify each.

Seven is a romantic UK garage pop track released on July 14, 2023, marking Jungkook's official solo debut. It secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts. The song also set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, accomplishing this feat in just 108 days.

Released in November 2023 as part of Jungkook's debut solo album Golden, the title track, Standing Next to You, amassed over 4.2 billion streams on Spotify, setting a record for the fastest album by an Asian solo artist to do so. Moreover, his song Left and Right with Charlie Puth was released in 2022, and it became one of Jungkook's most-streamed tracks.

A digital single with a mix of pop and hip-hop elements, titled 3D, was released on September 29, 2023. Approximately one year and four months after its release, the track featuring Jack Harlow reached the 800 million streams milestone.

As a group, BTS has also seen several of their songs surpass the 800 million streams mark on Spotify. Notable tracks include Butter, Dynamite, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), My Universe, and FAKE LOVE, which surpassed the 800 million streams mark.

Additionally, Butter dropped in May 2021, setting a Guinness World Record for the biggest song debut in Spotify history, with over 11 million global first-day streams.

BTS' music records, chart-topping success, UNICEF speech, White House speech on Asian hate, and more

BTS became the first and only Korean and Asian act to achieve multiple historic milestones, including ranking No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), American Music Awards (AMA), and more.

On August 31, 2020, they made history by becoming the first Korean and Asian act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their English-language single Dynamite. This feat marked a turning point, as no other artist from Korea or Asia had ever topped the prestigious U.S. singles chart before.

Dynamite remained in the Top 10 for weeks and was followed by multiple chart-topping hits, including Savage Love (Remix), Life Goes On (the first primarily Korean song to top the Hot 100), Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe (a collaboration with Coldplay).

They were the first Korean and Asian act to win at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), taking home their first award in 2019 for Best K-Pop with Boy With Luv.

At the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), BTS became the first Korean and Asian act to win in 2017 for Top Social Artist, an award they have won multiple times since. They later claimed wins for Top Duo/Group and Top Selling Song.

In 2021, BTS became the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards (AMA), marking a watershed moment for K-pop’s recognition in the global music industry.

In November 2017, BTS launched the "Love Myself" campaign in partnership with UNICEF. This initiative aimed to end violence against children and teenagers worldwide, promoting self-esteem and well-being.

The campaign was funded through various channels, including a ₩500 million donation from BTS and their management company, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE), a percentage of album sales from their "Love Yourself" series, and proceeds from official merchandise. By March 2024, the campaign had raised over $6.6 million.

In September 2018, BTS addressed the United Nations during the 73rd General Assembly, supporting the launch of UNICEF's "Generation Unlimited" initiative. Member RM (Kim Nam-joon) delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and urging young people to speak for themselves.

In May 2022, the Dynamite group visited the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion with President Joe Biden. This meeting underscored their commitment to addressing social issues and promoting inclusivity.

In response to the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, BTS' Jimin and j-hope each donated ₩100 million (approximately $69,374) to the Korean Committee for UNICEF to aid relief efforts, providing essential supplies and support to the affected regions. HYBE also donated ₩500 million (approximately $346,870).

Furthermore, on his birthday, March 9, 2023, Suga contributed ₩100 million to Save the Children, aiming to assist children and families impacted by the disaster.

Beyond these notable efforts, the K-pop group has consistently engaged in various charitable activities. The group has participated in Grammy Week MusiCares Charity Auctions, donating personal items to raise funds for music education and health services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dynamite group and BigHit Entertainment donated $1 million to Live Nation's Crew Nation campaign, supporting live music personnel affected by event cancellations.

In other news, BTS' RM, Jungkook, SUGA, Jimin, and Taehyung are currently serving in the South Korean military as part of their mandatory conscription. They will be discharged in June 2025 and are expected to resume music activities.

