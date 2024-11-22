"A good human being indeed"- Fans react as BTS' Jimin donates 100M won to 'love fund for fellow soldiers,' supporting Korean comrades & their families

On November 22, 2024, Nocut News reported that BTS' Jimin made 100 million won (approximately $71,135.90) to the Army Patriotic Comrades Love Fund. The donated funds will be utilized to support military troops and their families, including living expenses, medical costs, memorial services for deceased soldiers, and scholarships for their kids.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) has been working alongside the Community Chest of Korea Honor Society since 2018 to help the soldiers. The Grammy-nominated musician enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, to fulfill his mandatory service of 18 months.

Nocut News reported that he expressed his wish to donate to the organization through his father. In September 2024, Park Jimin's father contacted the Army Patriotic Comrades Love Fund and said,

"I want to donate money for the soldiers who are working hard for our country."

Trending

Fans were moved by the BTS idol's kind gesture and flooded social media. One fan called him a "good human being" and wrote:

"A good human being indeed"

Expand Tweet

The BTS ARMY praised his kindness and said that he "deserves good things" in his life.

"This is soooo generous of him. Ain't keeping all that money in his bank account. that's why jimin only deserves good things," one fan said.

"All jimin spreads in this world is kindness and love… i’ll never understand how anyone can hate him, they must be so evil spirited," another fan wrote.

"He's the kindest human being :((( giving love wherever he goes," another fan added.

Others mentioned how the BTS idol "inspires" them to be a better person every now and then.

"Our sweet jimin is gonna go broke with his generosity." one fan said.

"Every now and then he reminds me why i aspire to be a better person," another fan shared.

"How can one not love this man?? Genuinely he is the best idol, Soldier and a Gem of a human being. Proud to be his stan.." one other fan added.

BTS Jimin's legacy of philanthropy over the years

Expand Tweet

In May 2024, Jimin donated 100 million won (approximately $71,135.90) to the Gyeongnam Provincial Office of Education. The funds contributed through his father, were directed to the Gyeongsangnam-do Future Education Foundation to provide scholarships for students from low-income families.

In 2019, Daily Sports reported that he funded the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education with 100 million won to help students from low-income families with proper meals. He also donated 30 million won to his alma mater, Busan Arts High School.

Global Citizen reported in 2020, that the BTS idol supported underprivileged students in Jeonnam Future Education Foundation by giving 100 million won (approximately $71,135.90). In July 2021, Newsen reported that Jimin made an anonymous donation of 100 million won to Rotary International to help polio patients, which was later confirmed by the association.

Earlier in February 2024, the MUSE singer-songwriter was inducted into the Hometown Love Donation Project Hall of Fame in Nam-gu, Busan. He donated the maximum allowable amount of 5 million KRW (around $3,555) to the program, which supports regional development.

In other news, the BTS idol will return in June 2025 to resume his group and solo music activities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback