ICON crowns Jimin as ‘The Face of K-Pop’, donates ₩700K in recognition of the BTS idol's influence and contributions to the industry

On May 10, 2024, ICON POLLS crowned BTS star Park Jimin as 'The Face of K-Pop' and donated a gracious amount towards helping a child in need. ICON POLLS is an international art and entertainment platform that sponsored 700,000 KRW (approximately USD 516) in honor of the BTS idol's contributions and influence on society.

The donation was made through the renowned charity organization Compassion's Gift Catalog to a child named Vinuska from Sri Lanka. The aid is to provide sponsorship for her education and basic needs for an entire year.

Meanwhile, the FACE musician and songwriter won the title through the K-Pop Face of 2024 voting campaign which his fans participated in.

BTS Jimin's philanthropic deeds and contributions to society are as tall as his global musical success

The K-Pop Face of 2024 voting campaign conducted the poll for a good cause where it aimed at helping kids in need. Fans across the world joined forces to participate in the poll where BTS' singer-songwriter Park Jimin came on top, followed by the band's main singer Jeon Jungkook in second place, and Kim Taehyung aka V in third place.

For the unversed, dedicated to highlighting the pinnacle of performance in a variety of industries, ICON is a vast worldwide platform that occupies a distinctive location at the nexus of entertainment and lifestyle.

Furthermore, the reputable charity organization Compassion published the announcement regarding the donation on its website and congratulated Jimin for winning the poll.

"Dear Park Jimin, Congratulations on being named the Face of K-pop 2024! In honor of this achievement, ICON has donated 700,000 KRW ($516 USD) to sponsor a child named Vinuska from Sri Lanka. Your success has made a positive impact beyond music by supporting Vinuska's future."

ICON has donated 700,000 KRW ($516 USD) to sponsor a child. (Images via ICON & Compassion.com)

To support UNICEF Korea's humanitarian operations for children in Turkey and Syria, BTS member Jimin donated $78,000 to the organization in February 2023.

Jimin then gave his alma school, Busan Arts High School, a total donation of 30 million KRW, or around $22,200, in November 2023. He made the gesture since poverty and unstable families frequently impacted Busan students, making it more difficult for them to complete their educations. The exceeds were donated through the Green Umbrella Foundation in Busan which later helped a student get into his dream college.

His most recent donation was reported by the South Korean media outlet OSEN on May 4, 2024, when he donated the help of his father. Despite serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, the artist donated to the Dongeui Science University in Busan due to which, one of the students received free education courtesy of the "BTS Jimin Scholarship Award Ceremony."

Staying true to his nickname "charity angel", Jimin initially donated to the Hoedong Elementary School in Busan (his alma mater) a large sum for school uniforms for students in 2018. He then made another donation to the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education of 100 million won ($72,928.82) in educational gifts the following year for students who came from low-income families in the Busan region.

Moreover, he secretly donated 100 million won in scholarships to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation and 100 million won in unrestricted private gifts to the Gangwon Provincial Office of Education in 2023. These charities were later discovered by media outlets which made netizens lavish praise on him even more.

In other news, the BTS idol is serving in the South Korean military and will return in June 2025 to resume the group schedule. His last release was his solo digital single Closer Than This which the musician dropped on December 22, 2023, via BIGHIT MUSIC.