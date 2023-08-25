“My role model”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans laud him for making a generous donation of $75,331,31 to Educational facilities in Chungbuk Province

BTS’ Jimin’s fans have taken to social media to praise the Like Crazy singer for quietly donating $75,331,31 or ₩100 million to Educational Facilities in Chungbuk Province of South Korea. The news of his generous donation was not made public by either him or his agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, but came to light when a teacher accidentally chanced upon it on an online forum.

The teacher made the news public, and soon, it spread online, earning praise from Korean netizens and fans. It is believed that the ₩100 million will be distributed equally to 10 educational institutions within the province, including schools and libraries, for better facilities in the educational department.

BTS’ Jimin’s fan, who goes by the name @DawnieJiminie, wrote on Twitter, “I’m so proud of Jimin, his donation of 100M KRW to student organisations is one of the many times he donated discreetly. Jimin is my forever artist, my role model.”

BTS’ Jimin makes a quiet donation to Educational Facilities in Chungbuk Province

On August 24, 2023, a post titled “A notice of donation by Jimin” appeared on an online forum. The author of the post kept their name under wraps but revealed that they were a teacher in the Chungbuk region and received a donation letter from the school where they work and were happy to know BTS’ Jimin made such a generous donation quietly, without making a fuss about it in public.

The author included a picture of the donation letter they had received, which revealed that BTS’ Jimin’s donation of $75,331,31 or ₩100 million will be dispatched to all schools and educational institutions in the province. Each school or institution would receive $7,533.13 or ₩10 million to improve the quality of education in the province.

The Provincial Office of Education intends to spearhead the quality of education by increasing student book purchases and launching programs related to reading education.

An unnamed official from The Provincial Office of Education thanked BTS’ Jimin for his kind and charitable act and promised to use the money to fund students’ education via books and other resources they would require for a better future.

However, this isn’t the first time BTS’ Jimin has made a quiet donation. Previously, he made a generous donation to the Gangwon Provincial Office of Education’s Gangwon Education Scholarship Society of ₩100 million and to Jeollanamdo and Busan Provincial Offices of Education as well.

Besides education, BTS’ Jimin is passionate about other causes, such as the eradication of polio, via the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation.

BTS member Jimin's fans praise him for his generous donation to Educational facilities in Chungbuk Province

BTS member Jimin’s fans are happy and proud to hear of his quiet and generous donation of $75,331,31 or ₩100 million to Educational facilities in Chungbuk Province. Fans believe the donation was made initially around March 24, 2023, which was also the time he released his debut solo album FACE.

ARMYs are proud and happy of the Serendipity singer and have taken to social media to lavish praise on him.

BTS member Jimin is currently busy with the promotions of the luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., for which he is the brand ambassador.