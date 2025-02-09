G-Dragon's 'HOME SWEET HOME' ties with BTS' 'Dynamite' as the song by a male act to spend most days at #1 on MelOn Daily Chart's history

On February 9, 2025, G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME tied with BTS' Dynamite for the most days at number one by a male act on South Korea's MelOn Daily Chart. Both songs have been on the chart for 75 days each.

Released on November 22, 2024, HOME SWEET HOME features G-Dragon's fellow BIGBANG members, Taeyang and Daesung. Upon its release, the song quickly ascended to the top of the MelOn Daily Chart. The song's lyrics delve into themes of reflection and gratitude.

BTS released Dynamite on August 21, 2020. This upbeat disco-pop track was the group's first song fully recorded in English. Intended to uplift listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamite achieved unprecedented domestic and international success.

In South Korea, the song dominated the MelOn Daily Chart, maintaining the number one position for an extended period. Globally, it debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first all-South Korean act to achieve this feat.

The MelOn Daily Chart is a prominent music chart in South Korea, reflecting real-time streaming and download data.

Accolades and commercial success earned by BTS' Dynamite and G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME

Dynamite debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first Korean and K-pop act to achieve this feat. The song maintained the top position for three non-consecutive weeks and remained on the chart for 32 weeks, tying with PSY's Gangnam Style for the longest-charting song by a Korean artist.

Additionally, BTS' Dynamite dominated the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, spending a record-breaking 18 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

The song's music video set a new record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, amassing over 100 million views. It also achieved the highest number of viewers for a YouTube premiere, with over 3 million concurrent viewers. The song earned five Guinness World Records.

On Spotify, Dynamite became the first song by a Korean artist to reach No. 1 on the Global Spotify Chart. The track has amassed over 2.01 billion streams on Spotify.

The song earned the K-pop group their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, marking a historic moment for K-pop in the global music industry. Dynamite also secured numerous awards, including Song of the Year at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

Here are some of the notable awards Dynamite won in 2020:

Asia Artist Awards — Song of the Year

Song of the Year MTV Europe Music Awards — Best Song

Best Song Billboard Music Awards — Top Selling Song

Top Selling Song People's Choice Awards — Song of 2020 & Music Video of 2020

Song of 2020 & Music Video of 2020 Genie Music Awards — Best Single (Dance)

Best Single (Dance) Japan Record Awards — International Music Award

International Music Award Melon Music Awards — Best Dance (Male) & Song of the Year

Best Dance (Male) & Song of the Year Mnet Asian Music Awards — Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video & Song of the Year

G-Dragon's HOME SWEET HOME (feat. Taeyang and Daesung) was released on November 22, 2024. Upon its release, the song secured the third position on the MelOn Top 100 and soon clinched the top spot on the MelOn Hot 100, Vibe’s domestic rising chart, and Bugs’ real-time chart in an hour.

By midnight the following day, the song peaked in second place on the MelOn Top 100 and dominated YouTube’s trending music section.

Internationally, HOME SWEET HOME peaked at No. 1 on iTunes charts in countries such as Finland, Kyrgyzstan, and Norway. It also secured top ten positions in regions including Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates.

In China, the song garnered significant attention on QQ Music, attracting 58,000 simultaneous listeners. It topped the platform's real-time chart, achieved first place in album bestsellers, and was second on the peak trend chart. The official music video quickly became a trending topic on YouTube.

In other news, BTS' Jin and j-hope have resumed solo music activities after fulfilling their mandatory military service in 2024. BTS members Namjoon, SUGA, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will return in June 2025 to resume group activities.

