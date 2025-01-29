BTS becomes the first K-pop and Asian Act in history to have 127 songs with over 100M Spotify streams apiece

On January 29, 2025, BTS became the first K-pop and Asian act in history to have 127 songs surpass 100 million streams each on Spotify. The band's songs, like Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, Permission to Dance, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), Coffee, 2! 3!, Filter, My Time, Inner Child, Trivia: Seesaw, and more, surpassed the 100 million streams threshold each.
Tracks like Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, and Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), among others, have surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Meanwhile, in 2018, they became the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart with their album Love Yourself: Tear. Furthermore, their single Dynamite became the first K-pop track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.
This feat was complemented by their record-breaking performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where Dynamite debuted at No. 1, marking the first time a K-pop act had achieved this position.
BTS' has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for numerous achievements, including the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and the most streamed act on Spotify (group).
BTS becomes 1st Asian act to have 127 tracks surpass 100 million Spotify plays, its UNICEF contribution & more
The achievement of having 127 songs with over 100 million Spotify streams each is a testament to the K-pop juggernaut's global popularity and the loyalty of its fandom—the ARMY.
As of January 29, 2025, the following tracks have surpassed the benchmark of 100 million Spotify plays:
- Dynamite
- My Universe
- Butter
- Permission to Dance
- DNA
- Euphoria
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- Spring Day
- Run BTS
- Black Swan
- IDOL
- ON
- Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
- Left and Right (Feat. JungKook)
- FAKE LOVE
- Life Goes On
- Filter
- Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]
- I NEED U
- The Truth Untold
- Go Go
- Pied Piper
- Dimple
- Magic Shop
- Burning Up (FIRE)
- Yet To Come
- Dope
- Airplane pt.2
- Blue & Grey
- Film out
- Boy In Luv
- 00:00 (Zero O'Clock)
- Lie
- Mikrokosmos
- Save Me
- Anpanman
- MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
- WHO
- HOME
- Make It Right
- Singularity
- RUN
- Not Toda
- Best Of Me
- Serendipity (Full Length Edition)
- Epiphany
- Take Two
- Waste It On Me
- Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [Remix]
- Dionysus
- Butterfly
- Silver Spoon
- Bad Decisions (with Snoop Dogg)
- Make It Right (feat. Lauv)
- My Time
- Stay Gold
- MIC Drop
- Trivia 轉 : Seesaw
- Friends
- MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) [Steve Aoki Remix]
- Louder than bombs
- I'm Fine
- Danger
- Answer : Love Myself
- No More Dream
- Like
- Stay
- Inner Child
- Trivia 承 : Love
- Born Singer
- BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)
- Respect
- Spine Breaker
- N.O
- Jamais Vu
- Love Maze
- We are Bulletproof : the Eternal
- Telepathy
- Just One Day
- Moon
- Lights
- Your eyes tell
- UGH!
- So What
- Dis-ease
- IDOL
- Fly To My Room
- 21st Century Girl
- BTS Cypher 4
- Intro : Persona
- Stigma
- Tear
- House of Cards (Full Length Edition)
- Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)
- Intro: Serendipity
- Interlude : Shadow
- Autumn Leaves
- War of Hormone
- Begin
- Paradise
- For Youth
- Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 1)
- Heartbeat (BTS World Original Soundtrack)
- Don't Leave Me
- Outro : Ego
- Old Town Road (feat. RM of BTS) - Seoul Town Road Remix
- Intro: Boy Meets Evil
- Jump
- Crystal Snow
- 2! 3!
- Let Go
- Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA)
- Awake
- Hold Me Tight
- 134340
- Epilogue: Young Forever
- We Are Bulletproof Pt.2
- Outro: Wings
- SUGA's Interlude
- Her
- Trivia 起 : Just Dance
- ON (Feat. Sia)
- Boyz with Fun
- Lost
- All Night (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 3)
- A Brand New Day (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 2)
- Coffee
Their impact has also been acknowledged on prestigious platforms such as the American Music Awards, where they became the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year in 2021.
Additionally, they were featured on the cover of TIME magazine in 2018 as "Next Generation Leaders," in 2020 as "Entertainer of the Year for 2020," and were featured on the cover again in 2022.
In 2021, they delivered a speech at the United Nations as part of their partnership with UNICEF, promoting the Love Myself campaign to end violence against children and teens.
In 2022, they were invited to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of inclusivity, further demonstrating their commitment to positive social change.
In April 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC and the Dynamite singers renewed their initiative and support for the Love Myself campaign with UNICEF's #OnMyMind initiative to support the mental health of children and youth. The initiative also stretches to advocating the right to safety for children and youth who have been victims of abuse or discrimination.
In other news, BTS' Namjoon, Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and Taehyung are currently in the military, serving their mandatory 18 months of service. They are scheduled to return in June 2025 and resume their activities.