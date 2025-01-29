BTS becomes the first K-pop and Asian Act in history to have 127 songs with over 100M Spotify streams apiece

On January 29, 2025, BTS became the first K-pop and Asian act in history to have 127 songs surpass 100 million streams each on Spotify. The band's songs, like Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, Permission to Dance, Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), Coffee, 2! 3!, Filter, My Time, Inner Child, Trivia: Seesaw, and more, surpassed the 100 million streams threshold each.

Tracks like Dynamite, Butter, My Universe, and Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), among others, have surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Meanwhile, in 2018, they became the first K-pop act to reach No. 1 on the US albums chart with their album Love Yourself: Tear. Furthermore, their single Dynamite became the first K-pop track to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

This feat was complemented by their record-breaking performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where Dynamite debuted at No. 1, marking the first time a K-pop act had achieved this position.

BTS' has been recognized by the Guinness World Records for numerous achievements, including the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube and the most streamed act on Spotify (group).

The achievement of having 127 songs with over 100 million Spotify streams each is a testament to the K-pop juggernaut's global popularity and the loyalty of its fandom—the ARMY.

As of January 29, 2025, the following tracks have surpassed the benchmark of 100 million Spotify plays:

Dynamite

My Universe

Butter

Permission to Dance

DNA

Euphoria

Blood Sweat & Tears

Spring Day

Run BTS

Black Swan

IDOL

ON

Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

Left and Right (Feat. JungKook)

FAKE LOVE

Life Goes On

Filter

Dreamers [Music from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack]

I NEED U

The Truth Untold

Go Go

Pied Piper

Dimple

Magic Shop

Burning Up (FIRE)

Yet To Come

Dope

Airplane pt.2

Blue & Grey

Film out

Boy In Luv

00:00 (Zero O'Clock)

Lie

Mikrokosmos

Save Me

Anpanman

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)

WHO

HOME

Make It Right

Singularity

RUN

Not Toda

Best Of Me

Serendipity (Full Length Edition)

Epiphany

Take Two

Waste It On Me

Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [Remix]

Dionysus

Butterfly

Silver Spoon

Bad Decisions (with Snoop Dogg)

Make It Right (feat. Lauv)

My Time

Stay Gold

MIC Drop

Trivia 轉 : Seesaw

Friends

MIC Drop (feat. Desiigner) [Steve Aoki Remix]

Louder than bombs

I'm Fine

Danger

Answer : Love Myself

No More Dream

Like

Stay

Inner Child

Trivia 承 : Love

Born Singer

BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)

Respect

Spine Breaker

N.O

Jamais Vu

Love Maze

We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

Telepathy

Just One Day

Moon

Lights

Your eyes tell

UGH!

So What

Dis-ease

IDOL

Fly To My Room

21st Century Girl

BTS Cypher 4

Intro : Persona

Stigma

Tear

House of Cards (Full Length Edition)

Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix)

Intro: Serendipity

Interlude : Shadow

Autumn Leaves

War of Hormone

Begin

Paradise

For Youth

Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 1)

Heartbeat (BTS World Original Soundtrack)

Don't Leave Me

Outro : Ego

Old Town Road (feat. RM of BTS) - Seoul Town Road Remix

Intro: Boy Meets Evil

Jump

Crystal Snow

2! 3!

Let Go

Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA)

Awake

Hold Me Tight

134340

Epilogue: Young Forever

We Are Bulletproof Pt.2

Outro: Wings

SUGA's Interlude

Her

Trivia 起 : Just Dance

ON (Feat. Sia)

Boyz with Fun

Lost

All Night (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 3)

A Brand New Day (BTS World Original Soundtrack) (Pt. 2)

Coffee

Their impact has also been acknowledged on prestigious platforms such as the American Music Awards, where they became the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year in 2021.

Additionally, they were featured on the cover of TIME magazine in 2018 as "Next Generation Leaders," in 2020 as "Entertainer of the Year for 2020," and were featured on the cover again in 2022.

In 2021, they delivered a speech at the United Nations as part of their partnership with UNICEF, promoting the Love Myself campaign to end violence against children and teens.

In 2022, they were invited to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and the importance of inclusivity, further demonstrating their commitment to positive social change.

In April 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC and the Dynamite singers renewed their initiative and support for the Love Myself campaign with UNICEF's #OnMyMind initiative to support the mental health of children and youth. The initiative also stretches to advocating the right to safety for children and youth who have been victims of abuse or discrimination.

In other news, BTS' Namjoon, Jimin, SUGA, Jungkook, and Taehyung are currently in the military, serving their mandatory 18 months of service. They are scheduled to return in June 2025 and resume their activities.

