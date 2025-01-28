“Teaching life lesson to the industry & medias”— Fans laud BTS' RM for clarifying military snow-clearing Instagram post amid news coverage

On January 27, 2025, BTS' RM shared an Instagram story featuring military personnel clearing snow. In the story, none of the soldiers' faces were revealed. The BTS idol’s Instagram update, while currently serving his military term, went viral as several media outlets reported that Namjoon was also clearing snow in the shared image.

As his story gained media attention, BTS' RM clarified the situation by sharing the same picture again, with a message stating that it wasn’t him in the image. Instead, he praised those soldiers who cleared the snow in the photo.

“Yesterday, I'm not in the photo in the story I got it from the news... Clearing snow during the holiday All soldiers, fighting!” Namjoon wrote in IG story.

Trending

Fans of BTS' RM appreciated how the idol clarified the confusion rather than taking credit for someone else’s efforts. Consequently, his fans flooded social media with praises for the singer. One user on X wrote:

“Namjoon showing to the world that it's not okay to ride on someone's else hardwork and to ensure credits goes to the right people. Namjoon in a way is teaching life lesson to the industry & medias especially.”

Expand Tweet

Many other reactions from BTS' RM’s admirers were seen online. While some pointed out that Namjoon ensured he didn’t take credit for someone else’s work, others praised the idol’s integrity.

“Namjoon making sure he's not taking credits from others is..so Namjoon. The integrity,” a fan expressed.

“Namjoon and his credo. Joon said Jin lives credo, and I always say it takes one to know one. Love humans who know how to live as decent humans... intentionally. We lean towards ppl when they align w/ our standards & values. Not always, but mostly. The Wings are my bias,” commented a fan.

“Namjoon is the gift to this world. U dropped this king,” stated an admirer.

Expand Tweet

Some fans said that media must cross-check before reporting, while others referred to BTS' RM as “pure gold.”

“Hehe. Media need to cross check their sources before reporting. Good lesson Joon!” another fan wrote.

“aww he didn't want credit for something he didn't do. THIS MAN IS JUST PURE GOLD,” a fan commented.

“That is dignity, he never take anpther person's hardwork as credit for himself. So proud of you Namjoon. Fighting!!” stated an admirer.

BTS' RM enlisted in military service in December 2023

On December 11, 2023, RM joined the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) alongside his bandmate Kim Taehyung. The two entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, marking the beginning of their obliged service.

Before joining the army, RM and Taehyung shared heartfelt messages with fans, sharing their admiration and devotion for the ARMY. Following basic training, RM was posted to the 15th Infantry Division, where he has been fully engaged in a variety of military responsibilities.

Both Namjoon and Taehyung are expected to be discharged from the service in June 2025 upon completing their training. Additionally, Jungkook, SUGA, and Jimin are set to finish their respective military training by June of this year.

As of now, Seokjin and Hobi are the only two BTS members who have completed their training. While the former was released on June 12, the latter was discharged on October 17, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback