  • “I love them and their friendship” — Fans react as TXT’s Beomgyu pens a gratitude letter to BTS' Jin for inviting him on the latest RUN JIN episode 

By Shatakshi Gupta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 04:09 GMT
TXT&rsquo;s Beomgyu and BTS&rsquo; Jin on the latest RUN JIN episode
TXT’s Beomgyu and BTS’ Jin on the latest RUN JIN episode (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

On January 28, 2025, the 19th episode of BTS Jin's variety show RUN JIN aired on BANGTAN TV’s YouTube channel. Titled “Gymnastics Day,” it featured TXT’s Beomgyu as a guest for fun games and athletic challenges. Jin won the challenge, and Beomgyu wrote him a letter expressing gratitude for the invite and acknowledging Jin's toughness.

“Hi, Seokjin. This is BEOMGYU When it was confirmed that I'd be on Run Jin I was excited and worried at the same time. Thanks for taking such good care of me Seokjin, you're the best I really thought I'd win today but I was surprised by how strong you were. Next time, I'll bulk up more and come back to beat you so please invite me back. Thank you always Run Jin, fighting! From TOMORROW X TOGETHER's visual, BEOMGYU.,” TXT’ Beomgyu wrote in his letter.
BTS and TXT fans were delighted to see Beomgyu’s gesture of writing a letter to Jin. As a result, K-pop fans flooded the internet with praise for the bond shared between the two boy bands.

“in the whole kpop industry bts and txt are the most precious, i love them and their friendship and respect," one user on X wrote.

Many other reactions from their fans were seen online. While some anticipated a crossover between Run BTS and To Do x TXT variety shows that belong to the respective bands, others called Beomgyu a “sweetheart.”

“When BTS comes back from MS, I hope we can have a Run BTS and To Do crossover.,” stated a fan.
“beomgyu's hilarious and all that but he is genuinely such a sweetheart. stan btxt they deserve the world,” commented an admirer.
“This is totally Beomgyu's personality. To write a letter. I know it seems like it's just for the show but he really does thank others this way. He did it when he was a guest on Bistro Shigor,” a fan stated.
“Cuuuuute they need to let the txt boys come on whenever theyre always so fun with the tannies,” commented a fan.

Some referred to the groups as “family,” while others called Beomgyu “cutie” for his gesture.

“btxt family we are so back,” stated an admirer.
“In run bts × to do beomgyu sure gonna on "team seokjin" team,” commented a fan.
“i love them so much. beomgyu is such a cutie btxt forevaaaah,” stated another fan,” said a fan.
“Sooo cutee and easily one of my favorite groups from the newer ones! At least for guys cuz that's just not happening! No one comes close to my Bangtannnies! But I lovedd the episode!,” exclaimed an admirer.

BTS' Jin’s RUN JIN started after his military service

youtube-cover

Kim Seokjin releases a fresh episode of his variety show RUN JIN every Tuesday. The idol started his show following his discharge from military in June 2024. So far, BTS' Jin has welcomed several different guests on his show including TXT’s Yeonjun, j-hope, Lee Yi-kyung, KStarNextDoor’s host Jonathan, and more.

The Running Wild vocalist performed several activities in different episodes such as Dangerous Invitation, Tennis, Mukbang, and so on.

In the latest episode, BTS' Jin and TXT’s Beomgyu received gymnastics training from professional gymnast Yang Hak-seon. After learning basic skills, they competed, with Jin winning the round.

In related news, the BTS members are likely to make a comeback in June 2025 following the completion of their military service.

Edited by Divya Singh
