“One nd only main pop boy”— Fans react as BTS' Jimin’s ‘WHO’ becomes the best-selling K-pop song digitally in the US with sales of 131k copies

BTS' Jimin created another record with his solo track WHO, as it emerged as the best-selling K-pop song on Billboard’s Top 10 Selling Digital Songs of 2024 in the United States. Although Jimin’s track topped the list of K-pop acts, the overall ranking of his song on the list was eighth.

The idol achieved this mark with a sales of 131,000 copies. The idol dropped this track on July 19, 2024, featuring it as the main track of his second solo album, MUSE. Park Jimin is the only Asian artist and one of two non-American artists to enter the Top 10 rankings.

BTS' Jimin’s fans were overjoyed by his recent success. As a result, his admirers filled the internet with their appreciation for Jimin and his independent music.

“Jimericca for a reason. The one nd only main pop boy,” one user on X commented.

Many other reactions to BTS' Jimin’s new milestone were seen online. While some described him as a “gifted musician,” others called his song a “catchy track.”

“jimin is really dominating! no surprise, 'who' is such a catchy track!,” stated a fan.

“Despite lack of support from the company, and jimin in ms,, WHO OUTSALE all PAYOLA Kpop song ON HIS OWN WAY CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN MOST SUCCESSFUL SOLOIST JIMIN GLOBAL POP STAR JIMIN MAIN POP BOY JIMIN GLOBAL IT BOY JIMIN FATHER OF KPOP JIMIN TOP K-POP ARTIST JIMIN,” commented an admirer.

“Congratulations to JIMIN for this impressive achievement,” wrote a user on X.

“Doing amazing with a song he released while being in ms completely ia! This is why Jimin is the most successful k idol,” commented another fan.

Some referred to BTS' Jimin’s achievement as “incredible,” while others emphasized how he reached this mark despite being in military service.

“"Who" by Jimin indeed topped the charts as the best-selling K-pop song digitally in the US in 2024, with an impressive 131,000 copies sold. This solo single showcased Jimin's artistic growth and exploration of his identity and love,” stated a fan.

“A gifted musician. Congratulations Jimin,” wrote another fan.

“And that’s with only 1/2 the year! Incredible!!!,” remarked another fan.

BTS' Jimin’s WHO came out in July 2024

The second studio album by Park Jimin, MUSE, was released on July 19, 2024. WHO was one of seven tracks on the album. All of the album tracks are listed below:

Rebirth (Intro)

Interlude: Showtime

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)

Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)

Be Mine

WHO

Closer Than This

According to BIGHIT Music, Jimin openly expressed what he wanted to share during his quest to draw inspiration from his environment. Jimin, who oversaw the entire production of MUSE, portrayed the protagonist's journey of falling in love and then finding himself again.

Currently, Jimin is performing his mandatory duty in the Korean military. The Like Crazy vocalist was enlisted in December 2023, and he is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

