“RECORD MAKER”- Fans react as BTS' Jimin’s ‘WHO’ becomes the first K-pop soloist song to spend 17 weeks on Billboard Streaming charts

On November 19, 2024, BTS' Jimin created another record with his solo track WHO, as it became the first K-pop soloist song to spend 17 weeks on Billboard Streaming charts. Jimin’s single WHO, released on July 19, 2024, belongs to his solo album MUSE.

Earlier, this milestone was achieved by the FIFTY FIFTY song Cupid and BTS’ Dynamite. While the former spent 17 weeks, the latter spent 15 weeks on the charts.

BTS' Jimin’s fans were impressed with the latest achievement of the idol. As a result, fans swamped the internet with their praises for him. Several users on X referred to him as ‘Record Maker.’

“CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN. RECORD MAKER JIMIN”

Many other mixed responses for BTS' Jimin’s latest achievement were seen online. While some said his fame is organic, others stated it’s due to pure fan love. Another fan referred to him as an ‘absolute legend.’

“NGL I’m surprised to see Jimin’s Who still charting because the ARMYs that I follow haven’t been pushing it (not that they don’t support it). Isn’t this as organic as you can hope for?”- said a fan.

“Park Jimin is an absolute legend. Nobody else is doing it like him in the very disadvantageous circumstances he is doing it in.”- commented a fan.

“I'll always be a proud sister when we talk about how well Who is doing on the charts, it's all thanks to pure fan support for Jimin’s talents”- wrote another admirer.

Another fan commented:

“Wait,he's still on the charts!? Good for him. He outdid himself,” commented a fan.

A netizen complimented him, saying he outdid himself. Another fan praised him for reaching this milestone without any Western collab.

“Bb changes the rules... Made him drop from 1st position. Kpoppies dragged him to satisfy their hungry souls. Here he is today.. Wacking everyone on the charts. PARK JIMIN DID THAT AND NEVER FORGET THIS,” wrote another X user.

“jimin reaching this level of success w/o any western collab makes this achievement extra sweet to celebrate especially after today’s published article where bang pd stating “The reason for K-pop’s global success is collaboration” which also diminishes BTS years of hard work,” commented another fan.

BTS' Jimin won the 2024 Break Tudo Award for WHO

On November 18, 2024, the Break Tudo Awards ceremony recognized BTS' Jimin as the International Rising Artist of the year. The K-pop idol’s track WHO was also awarded with International Hit of the Year award.

In addition to Jimin, other BTS members, namely Jungkook and Namjoon, were also awarded under different categories. Namjoon, aka RM, was honored under the category of Global Artist.

Lastly, Jungkook received awards under two categories. He received recognition as the International Male Artist of the year, and his song Standing Next to You was awarded K-pop Hit of the Year.

The Break Tudo Awards is a Brazilian entertainment event recognizing outstanding music, television, film, and digital culture accomplishments. Introduced in 2016, the awards honor a blend of local and international talent, highlighting the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry.

