BTS members RM, Jungkook, and Jimin win at the Break Tudo Awards 2024

BTS members RM, Jungkook, and Jimin have earned multiple honors at the "2024 BreakTudo Awards," one of Brazil's most prestigious entertainment award ceremonies. Held on November 18, 2024, the event celebrated artists across various categories, with winners announced through live streaming and its official social media channels as well.

In the K-pop category, RM won one award, while Jimin and Jungkook each secured two awards for their respective solo projects. These accolades highlighted their individual artistry and the influence of their work outside the group’s activities. Fans worldwide have been celebrating the achievements of their beloved BTS stars.

RM wins 1 while Jimin and Jungkook take home 2 awards each at the BreakTudo Awards 2024

The BreakTudo Awards is a Brazilian entertainment ceremony that honors exceptional achievements in music, television, film, and internet culture. Established in 2016, the awards celebrate a mix of local and global talent, emphasizing the evolving landscape of entertainment.

What makes the BreakTudo Awards unique is their heavy reliance on fan voting. Supporters worldwide have a direct say in determining the winners. This approach has helped the awards build a strong connection with fandoms across diverse entertainment industries.

The "K-pop category" is a highlight of the event, underscoring the awards’ recognition of international music’s growing impact on Brazilian and global entertainment. This inclusion demonstrates how K-pop, in particular, has captured the hearts of Brazilian fans and expanded its reach beyond Asia.

The 2024 BreakTudo Awards celebrated its 8th edition on November 18 in São Paulo, Brazil. The event was graced by numerous Brazilian celebrities and international stars, marking a grand occasion for fans of various entertainment genres. For K-pop fans, the ceremony was especially exciting, as multiple K-pop artists secured wins.

Among the winners were three BTS members, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin, who received awards for their outstanding solo efforts:

RM - Global Artist Award

Jungkook - 1. K-Pop Hit of The Year (Standing Next to You)

2. International Male Artist

Jimin: 1. International Hit of the Year (Who)

2. International Rising Artist

This wasn’t the first time BTS members have triumphed at the BreakTudo Awards. In 2023 as well, Jungkook received the "International Artist on the Rise" and "International Music Video Award" for Seven featuring Latto.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s hit song Like Crazy won "International Hit of the Year", further proving the group’s continued dominance.

Beyond BTS, other K-pop artists also stood out at this year's ceremony:

Cha Eunwoo received the "International Crush Award. Young K-pop girl group ITZY won the "International Women’s Group Award," recognizing their impact as a leading girl group. Lisa of BLACKPINK secured the "International Collaboration of the Year Award" for her song New Woman with Rosalía.

Fans of BTS and K-pop worldwide are thrilled with these wins, celebrating the artists’ success and the recognition of their artistry on an international scale.

