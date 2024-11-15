“YG traumatised her so bad!”— YG Entertainment faces backlash after BLACKPINK Lisa’s career-related comments

Lisa from BLACKPINK recently shared her thoughts on establishing her own company, LLOUD, in an interview for Vanity Fair's 2025 "The Hollywood Issue," released on November 13, 2024. Fans noticed that her comments seemed to suggest she sought the support and opportunities she hadn’t fully experienced under YG Entertainment, her longtime agency.

Discussing her new role as a CEO and her upcoming acting debut in The White Lotus, Lisa reflected on her motivation for founding LLOUD. She implied a desire for creative freedom and decision-making control.

In her words,

"It was a big risk. I just wanted to have a team that was really focused on me and focused on my solo projects, and have support when I think, ‘Oh, I want to do something."

Trending

Following this, one fan shared on X:

"YG traumatised her so bad!"

Expand Tweet

Fans interpreted her remarks as subtly highlighting limitations she may have faced with YG, leading to a wave of online criticism toward the agency. Supporters used the opportunity to voice their grievances about YG’s handling of her career, arguing that her new venture reflected her ambition and the opportunities she allegedly lacked under her previous management.

"I'm just glad she has the team that supports her now," one fan said.

"The lack of real support and being sidelined all these years," a fan said.

"Leaving YG and owning all her masters is the best thing she ever did," a fan stated.

Meanwhile, other fans rallied with:

"WE STAN A BUSINESSWOMAN," a fan exclaimed.

"She really felt trapped," another fan said.

BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals a major reason behind establishing her own label

On November 13, 2024, Vanity Fair released its 2025 "The Hollywood Issue," celebrating talent making waves in the entertainment industry and capturing the current and future faces of Hollywood. This year, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was also featured alongside renowned stars like Zendaya, Dev Patel, and several other prominent actors.

Her inclusion comes as she prepares to debut in her first major acting role in the third season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus. In her interview, Lisa candidly discussed her recent career choices, including the establishment of her own label, LLOUD. She explained that founding LLOUD allowed her to create a team solely focused on supporting her solo ambitions, something she felt was critical for her growth.

Expand Tweet

Many voiced their frustrations with YG Entertainment's management approach, questioning whether a lack of agency support may have influenced her choice to step out independently. Fans took this as an opportunity to critique YG’s handling of BLACKPINK, while also showing their admiration for her decision to take control of her career.

Talking more about her solo career and projects, she said:

"It's been a long time since Lalisa. So, right now I’m trying to create more music, more and more songs, so I can have more chances to see them. I just announced that I’m going to have fan meetups in November. So I’m looking forward to seeing my fans in all the different cities!"

Lisa also spoke about her BLACKPINK journey, expressing gratitude for the group’s achievements and the love they’ve received from fans.

“It’s still like a dream to me. I can’t believe that we have come this far.”

Lisa's upcoming project, The White Lotus season 3 was filmed in various locations across Thailand, including scenic spots like Phuket, Koh Samui, and Bangkok. A teaser released by HBO Max a couple of days ago gave fans a first glimpse of Lisa’s character as she welcomes guests, igniting anticipation about her role in the series. While details about her character are still under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s release, thrilled to see this new chapter in her career unfold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback