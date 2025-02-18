"NATIONAL TREASURE" — Fans react to BTS' Jungkook's impact on cuisine highlighted in Korean encyclopedia published by National Folk Museum of Korea

The National Folk Museum of Korea has recently updated its "Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture" to include a section highlighting BTS' Jungkook's impact on modern Korean cuisine. This inclusion underscored the profound effect that contemporary artists have on traditional culture.

The "Hallyu Cultural Encyclopedia" focuses on pop-culture-centric approaches and themes.

However, the "Encyclopedia of Korean Folk Culture" is a comprehensive digital resource operated by the National Folk Museum of Korea. It promotes Korean folklore; the encyclopedia encompasses a wide array of topics related to traditional Korean life, including myths, legends, rituals, and culinary practices. It is translated into multiple languages, including English, Chinese, and Spanish.

In 2023, the BTS singer made "Mak-guksu" (buckwheat noodles) with his twist and named it "Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu" or "Bulmayo Perilla Oil Mak-guksu." The recipe is mentioned in the new "Hallyu Cultural Encyclopedia."

Fans, collectively known as ARMY, have been instrumental in amplifying Jungkook's culinary preferences, leading to increased patronage of the eateries he visits or the dishes he cooks with his twists. The inclusion of Jungkook's recipe in the encyclopedia excited the fans as they hailed him as Korea's "NATIONAL TREASURE."

"KOREA NATIONAL TREASURE JUNGKOOK"

Fans praised the BTS singer and said that his "impact is unmatched."

"His impact is unmatched!" a fan wrote.

"Famous successful pop star AND famous successful chef. that's jungkook," another fan wrote.

"Jungkook impact beyond music," another fan added.

Others highlighted how the Seven singer has massively contributed to popularising Korean culture worldwide.

"Jungkook’s contribution in making Korean culture popular globally is unmatched. From Oxford dictionary to now Hally encyclopaedia! GOD LEVEL influence," a fan remarked.

"Golden maknae really taking the korean culture to the top globally," another fan said.

How BTS' Jungkook's love for "mak-guksu" became popular worldwide and gets mentioned on Jimmy Fallon's show?

On November 7, 2023, BTS' Jungkook appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the idol was asked about his culinary expertise. In response, the Seven singer stated that he likes to make his favorite "mak-guksu" dish with his spin.

Initially, the surge in popularity of "makguksu," a traditional Korean buckwheat noodle dish, followed the BTS idol's enthusiastic endorsement during a 2023 Weverse livestream.

Makguksu is a Korean dish originating from the Gangwon province. It consists of cold buckwheat noodles served in a chilled broth or mixed with a spicy sauce, often accompanied by vegetables like cucumbers, radishes, and kimchi.

The term "makguksu" translates to "rough noodles," reflecting the traditional, less refined method of buckwheat processing. Known for its refreshing taste and chewy texture, makguksu is especially popular during the hot summer months.

On April 25, 2023, the Please Don't Change singer surprised fans with an early morning Weverse livestream where he shared his recipe for "perilla oil makguksu." Perilla oil, derived from the seeds of the perilla plant, is a staple in Korean cuisine, imparting a unique nutty flavor to dishes.

During the livestream, Jungkook detailed his approach to the dish, combining traditional elements with his twist. He mentioned his fondness for perilla oil and how he had been experimenting with various recipes to perfect his version of makguksu.

In his initial recipe, the BTS idol combined buckwheat noodles with perilla oil, a spicy sauce, and mayonnaise, creating a rich and flavorful dish. This fusion, dubbed "Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu," quickly gained traction among fans, leading to numerous recreations and adaptations.

In May 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung also commented on Weverse fan posts and expressed heading over to his bandmate's house for a bowl of "Buldak Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu."

Recognizing the enthusiasm, the BTS singer revisited his recipe on July 31, 2023, during another Weverse livestream. He introduced modifications, such as reducing the amount of perilla oil and incorporating dark soy sauce, ground pepper, and fried sesame seeds to enhance the dish's depth and complexity.

He encouraged fans to personalize the recipe, suggesting additions like onions, garlic, and red chili flakes and emphasizing the inclusion of seasoned seaweed as a garnish.

In other news, the Seven singer is serving in the South Korean military and will be discharged in June 2025 to resume music activities.

