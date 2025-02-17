"These men kept acting like their 87" — Fans hilariously react to Jackson Wang's views on GOT7 performing in their 40s

On February 17, 2025, GOT7's Jackson Wang jokingly remarked on the prospect of GOT7 performing into their 40s. In the 2025 GOT7 CONCERT 'NESTFEST' VCR Behind The Scenes video, he humorously suggested that attempting more than two songs on stage at that age might necessitate a rushed trip to the emergency room.

Throughout his career, Jackson has faced health challenges due to exhaustive schedules. Notably, in 2017, during a fan meeting, he collapsed and was subsequently hospitalized for exhaustion after vomiting backstage.

In another instance, Jackson experienced chest pains while preparing for a performance on the South Korean music program Inkigayo. He was immediately taken to the hospital, received treatment, and was advised to rest before resuming promotional activities.

Meanwhile, his playful comment ignited a wave of amusing reactions from fans across social media platforms, showcasing their affection and camaraderie with the group. One fan hilariously reacted to Jackson's remark and wrote on X,

"These men kept acting like their 87 PLEASE."

The fandom, known as Ahgase (short for "I GOT7"), embraced Jackson's jest with a slew of witty and supportive responses.

"Lmao what will they do at my age of 47. Just have to modify the performances up. If @NKOTB can be doing it, in their late 40s and early 50s, GOT7 can do it too," a fan wrote.

"It looks like Super Junior sunbaenim should open course class "how become 40th and up idol" for their hoobaenim, so GOT7 and others can taking that course," another fan remarked.

"Just release ballad albums once they reach that age then," another fan added.

Others stated that GOT7 could only talk to each other at their concerts after hitting 40, and the fans would still come to watch them happily.

"HE IS SO SERIOUSSS WITH THIS! Can't wait for their return in 2027! Hoping for that concert! I don't mind at all if they just sit and sing," a fan commented.

"I'll come to your concerts even if you just sing sitting down and yap for the rest of it," another fan said.

"Frankly, fans will so be down just to watch them sing a few songs (with lil to no chore involved), catch up, cry, and make jokes for 2 hours. Just like what the Backstreet Boys do pretty much. They have that kind of longevity, you know? We'll be just for the vibes," another fan added.

More about GOT7's departure from JYP, releasing comeback album, and more

GOT7 reunited to release their latest mini-album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. This comeback marks the group's first collective project since their self-titled EP in May 2022.

The title Winter Heptagon symbolizes the seven members of GOT7—JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom—coming together to shine even brighter during the winter season.

GOT7's journey took a pivotal turn in January 2021 when all seven members decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment, the agency that had managed them since their debut in 2014. The contracts officially expired on January 19, 2021.

Despite receiving a favorable offer from JYP Entertainment, the members chose to pursue individual paths while maintaining their unity as a group. Following their departure, each member embarked on solo ventures, aligning with various agencies to support their individual careers:

JAY B : The leader signed with H1GHR MUSIC, focusing on his solo music career and exploring new artistic directions.

: The leader signed with H1GHR MUSIC, focusing on his solo music career and exploring new artistic directions. Mark : Returning to his hometown of Los Angeles, Mark established his own studio and began releasing solo music, connecting with fans through personal projects.

: Returning to his hometown of Los Angeles, Mark established his own studio and began releasing solo music, connecting with fans through personal projects. Jackson : Continuing his global pursuits, Jackson operates under his own label, Team Wang, managing his activities in China and internationally.

: Continuing his global pursuits, Jackson operates under his own label, Team Wang, managing his activities in China and internationally. Jinyoung : Transitioning into acting, Jinyoung signed with BH Entertainment, securing roles in various dramas and films.

: Transitioning into acting, Jinyoung signed with BH Entertainment, securing roles in various dramas and films. Youngjae : He joined Sublime Artist Agency, engaging in musical projects and expanding his presence in the entertainment industry.

: He joined Sublime Artist Agency, engaging in musical projects and expanding his presence in the entertainment industry. BamBam : Focusing on his solo music career, BamBam signed with ABYSS Company, releasing new solo music and participating in various entertainment programs.

: Focusing on his solo music career, BamBam signed with ABYSS Company, releasing new solo music and participating in various entertainment programs. Yugyeom: He aligned with AOMG, a hip-hop and R&B label, to further develop his artistry and explore new musical styles.

The release of Winter Heptagon not only signifies GOT7's return to the music scene but also commemorates its 11th anniversary since debuting in 2014.

To celebrate this milestone, the group held a two-day concert titled NESTFEST on February 1 and 2, 2025, at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. This event marks their first solo concert in six years.

In addition to their musical activities, members Jackson Wang and BamBam attended Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Show in Paris. Additionally, Jackson dropped his solo single, HIGH ALONE, on February 13, 2025.

