GOT7's Jackson Wang drops new single 'HIGH ALONE': Decoding symbolism behind MV marking the beginning of his album MAGIC MAN 2

On February 13, 2025, Jackson Wang, a member of K-pop group GOT7, unveiled his latest single, HIGH ALONE, marking the inaugural release of his forthcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2. This track delves deep into themes of introspection, betrayal, and self-discovery, offering fans a profound glimpse into Jackson's evolving artistic journey.

HIGH ALONE's music video begins with a poignant scene: Jackson is seated in an austere, empty room reminiscent of a prison cell, symbolizing isolation and confinement. This stark setting underscores the song's exploration of solitude and internal struggle.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Jackson receives a mysterious tape depicting the "Magic Man"—a persona introduced in his previous works—being murdered. This visual serves as a catalyst for Jackson's character to confront suppressed truths and hidden facets of his identity.

As he watches the tape, a profound realization dawns upon him: he has been compelled to conceal certain aspects of himself, possibly by those he once trusted. This internal conflict intensifies, culminating in a symbolic death of this version of himself, mirroring the fate of the "Magic Man" in the tape. The narrative suggests betrayal by trusted individuals, leading to a profound transformation and rebirth.

Jackson Wang's HIGH ALONE touches on themes of toxic entertainment culture that pushes artists to their limits

A pivotal scene in the HIGH ALONE MV features Jackson Wang submerged in a large glass container filled with water, struggling to free himself from handcuffs and chains. An audience watches intently, their expressions a mix of anticipation and detachment, while cameras and crew members continue filming, seemingly indifferent to his peril.

This harrowing sequence draws a parallel to the tragic fate of real-life magician Gilbert Genesta. In 1930, Genesta, an American escape artist, drowned during a performance when a dent in his water-filled barrel prevented his escape.

The HIGH ALONE MV's portrayal of Jackson's struggle underwater serves as a poignant homage to Genesta's fatal act, highlighting the fine line between entertainment and life-threatening risk.

The audience's passive observation of Jackson's struggle can be seen as a commentary on the entertainment industry's often exploitative nature. Artists may find themselves performing under immense pressure, their battles laid bare for public consumption, while those behind the scenes remain indifferent to their suffering.

HIGH ALONE delves into the darker and more toxic facets of the "Magic Man" persona, reflecting Jackson's introspective journey. The forthcoming album, MAGIC MAN 2, is structured into four phases, each representing a stage of the grieving process: denial, loss of identity, establishing boundaries, and acceptance.

Jackson shared his thoughts about the album to Bandwagon.

"I created MAGIC MAN as a mask to understand my pain, an alter ego that represents the darkest emotions inside me. After almost a year away from the spotlight, I realized that I had never really found the meaning of magic for myself," he said.

He added how he had personally experienced "phases of being down, avoiding reality, being broken" and overcoming it.

"I went through phases of being down, avoiding reality, being broken, then slowly rising and accepting everything. The only way to release those feelings was to write them down, and for the first time, I poured them into music. This album is a journey of honesty, listening to my heart, and accepting all sides of life. This is MAGIC MAN 2," he added.

For those eager to experience the full depth of Jackson's latest work, the HIGH ALONE music video is available for viewing on major music and video streaming platforms.

