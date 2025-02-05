"Thanks for being my friends in this toxic world" — Jackson Wang shares a GOT7 group photo with a heartfelt message following their NESTFEST concert

On February 5, 2025, in a heartfelt gesture following GOT7's recent NESTFEST concert, member Jackson Wang shared a group photo accompanied by a message on X.

The Dopamine singer thanked his group members for being his "friends in this toxic world." He emphasized that the members will always support one another regardless of their "different paths" as artists. Jackson Wang wrote:

"Thanks for being my friends in this toxic world. What matters is relationship and connection with each other. I hope this reunion can share nothing but happiness to our supporters. We carry on and explore individually. As a family, we are always there. Yet, we all have a different path."

Trending

Expand Tweet

NESTFEST marked GOT7's triumphant return to the stage as a complete group after a six-year hiatus. The concert, which took place from January 31 to February 2, 2025, was held at the Handball Arena of Seoul Olympic Park. This event was particularly significant as it was their first official performance as a septet in Seoul since 2019.

The announcement of NESTFEST on January 14, 2025, sent waves of excitement through the fandom. The teaser poster featured all seven members—Jay B, Jackson, Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom—dressed in sleek black attire, symbolizing unity.

GOT7's 2025 Comeback with Winter Heptagon, members' solo activities, and more

Prior to the concert, GOT7 released their much-anticipated EP, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. This comeback was a milestone, commemorating the group's 11th anniversary and marking their first release under a new partnership with Kakao Entertainment.

The EP was a testament to their growth and evolution, offering fans a blend of nostalgia and fresh musical explorations.

In January 2021, after seven years under JYP Entertainment, all seven members of GOT7—Jay B (JB), Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom—opted to not renew their contracts, choosing instead to pursue individual endeavors while assuring fans of future group activities.

Upon departing JYP, leader Jay B (formerly JB) took significant steps in his solo career. He signed with H1GHR MUSIC, a label founded by Jay Park, where he released his debut solo EP, SOMO:FUME, in August 2021. Demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit, Jay B later established his own label, 528Hz, in 2023, aiming to nurture emerging artists and further his musical pursuits.

Mark returned to his hometown of Los Angeles and launched his own company, Mark Tuan Studio. He released several solo singles, including One in a Million and Last Breath. In 2022, Mark embarked on a North American tour.

Jackson Wang continued to expand his global influence through his label, Team Wang, which he founded in 2017. He released multiple solo projects, such as the album Magic Man in 2022, and collaborated with various international artists. Jackson also ventured into fashion, becoming a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and attending its Fall/Winter 2025 Men's Show in Paris.

Jinyoung focused on his acting career, signing with BH Entertainment, a company renowned for managing actors. He secured leading roles in television dramas like The Devil Judge (2021) and Yumi's Cells (2021-2022). In 2023, Jinyoung released his first solo album, Chapter 0: WITH. He returned from the military in November 2024.

GOT7's Youngjae joined Sublime Artist Agency, where he pursued both music and acting. He released his debut solo album, COLORS from Ars, in October 2021. Youngjae also became the DJ of MBC FM4U's radio show Close Friend in 2022.

BamBam signed with Abyss Company and actively engaged in solo music projects. His debut solo album, riBBon, was released in June 2021, featuring the hit title track of the same name.

Yugyeom joined AOMG, another label founded by Jay Park, where he delved into R&B and hip-hop genres. His debut solo EP, Point of View: U, was released in June 2021. GOT7's Yugyeom also collaborated with other artists within the AOMG roster, further establishing his solo career.

Despite their individual pursuits, GOT7 remained committed to their identity as a group. In February 2021, they surprised fans with the release of Encore, reaffirming their dedication to future group endeavors.

In May 2022, GOT7 made a full-group comeback with a self-titled EP, GOT7, featuring the lead single NANANA. This release was significant as it marked their first project after leaving JYP Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback