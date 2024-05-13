BTS Jungkook follows 97-liner besties Cha Eun-woo, Mingyu, Yugyeom, Bang Chan, & Jaehyun from his pet dog, Bam's Instagram account

BTS' Jungkook made news on May 12, 2024, as he used his pet dog's Instagram account (@bowwow_bam) to follow his industry friends from the 97-liners. The 26-year-old South Korean musician doesn't own a personal Instagram account, but opened the official account for his dog, Bam, on April 14.

On May 12, 2024, the Still With You singer began following other idols in the business who were born in 1997 and are also considered to be the BTS member's closest friends. The Seven singer followed Mingyu from SEVENTEEN, Bang Chan from Stray Kids, Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO, Jaehyun from NCT, and Yugyeom from GOT7.

The Instagram account (@bowwow_bam) is handled and operated by Jungkook, who is currently serving in the Republic of Korea Army (ROK) since December 12, 2023. The account currently has over 5.4 million followers and earlier also made the record of being the fastest pet account to gain over 2 million followers in a few hours.

BTS' Jungkook is close friends with the 97-liners and is often seen hanging out with them

The term "97-liners" is used in the K-pop industry to represent a friend circle where everyone is born in the same year. Jungkook, Mingyu, Bang Chan, Cha Eun-woo, Jaehyun, and Yugyeom were all born in 1997 and are well-known for being close friends in the entertainment fraternity. Hence, fans went into an online frenzy when the BTS idol used his pet dog's Instagram account to follow his friends.

Similarly, BTS member Jin is also known to have a separate KakaoTalk group with his industry friends from the 92-liners such as MAMAMOO's Moonbyul, VIXX’s Ken, EXID’s Hani, and B1A4’s Baro.

In April 2024, when Jungkook reportedly came home for a weekend after serving in the military for 100 days, he seemingly went out for dinner with his friend, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu. Furthermore, on April 12, Koreaboo reported that idol-turned-actor Cha Eun-woo and Stray Kids' Lee Know visited Jungkook around the time of the 5th Division's graduation in January 2024.

The 97-liners never fail to show their deep connection with one another which has often delighted their fandoms, considering that such friendships and interactions in the K-pop industry are rare.

Before the BTS maknae enlisted in the military, he was seen hanging out with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Cha Eun-woo at a barbecue restaurant. The latter even gifted the GOLDEN singer a military watch and wrote him a letter ahead of his enlistment.

On December 9, 2023, when Jungkook idol came LIVE on Weverse for the last time before enlisting, he mentioned how Mingyu took time out from his busy schedule to meet him and have a "goodbye drink" with him.

Back in July 2023, the BTS idol even came live on Weverse at 4 am, with Mingyu sitting beside him. The former revealed to his fans that the duo were drinking at his house and explained to a much-surprised Mingyu about his erratic livestream timings.

Fans watched as Mingyu asked Jungkook the reason behind going LIVE at such ungodly hours, which resulted in a meme fest on social media the next day.

In other news, the youngest member of BTS recently became the first and only Korean and K-pop soloist to have multiple songs from his album GOLDEN surpass 600 million streams on Spotify.