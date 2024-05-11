BTS Jungkook's 'GOLDEN' becomes the first and only album by an Asian soloist to have multiple songs surpass 600 million Spotify streams

On Friday, May 10, 2024, BTS member Jungkook clocked in another victory as his debut solo set GOLDEN became the first and only album to have multiple songs with over 600 million Spotify streams apiece. His song SEVEN (feat. Latto) gained over 1.5 billion streams on the Swedish music-streaming platform, followed by 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), which amassed over 600 million streams.

GOLDEN was released on November 3 last year with 11 English tracks. The album climbed to No. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart within an hour of its debut. Recently, the set by BTS' youngest surpassed 3.3 billion Spotify streams on April 28, 2024. He became the first and only Asian and K-pop solo act to achieve this feat.

BTS Jungkook's debut solo album reaches new heights constantly

Due to his ability to effortlessly embody the emotions and style of each song—like a musical chameleon—Jungkook has received widespread recognition. Songs such as Standing Next to You, Yes or No (written & produced by Ed Sheeran), Hate You (written and composed by Shawn Mendes), 3D, and Too Sad to Dance have all reached their respective benchmarks.

GOLDEN was able to put together Jungkook's diverse skill set, captivating voice, and alluring pop vibe into 11 easily digestible tracks that became megahits and dominated music charts for months.

The album sold over 210,200 equivalent album units at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making it the best-selling album of the week upon its release. This total included 164,800 pure sales, of which 128,500 were CDs and 36,300 were digital downloads. GOLDEN also recorded 29,800 SEA units, or 41.59 million on-demand official streams of its 10 tracks, and 15,600 track equivalent (TEA) units.

On its opening day, Jungkook's album sold over 2 million copies on Hanteo, making him the first K-pop and Korean solo act to accomplish this milestone. The album also earned the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) Platinum certification for selling over 250K album copies. He also earned the Korea Music Content Association's double platinum certification for selling over 500,000 album units.

As the first K-pop solo album to chart for the longest time on the coveted Billboard 200, GOLDEN ranked at No. 28 and charted for nine straight weeks as of January 9, 2024. Furthermore, by ranking at No. 20 in his 21st non-consecutive week on the list, Jungkook cemented his status as the longest-charting K-pop soloist on Billboard's Artist 100. This feat surpassed the eight non-consecutive weeks of his bandmate Taehyung's solo set Layover in 2023.

Currently, Standing Next to You is still charting on Billboard's Hot 100. Additionally, Jungkook won the 2024 Golden Disc Award Album Division for his debut solo album.

Currently, the BTS maknae is busy serving his nation as a Private First Class soldier in the Republic of Korea Army (ROK). He is reportedly deployed to the 5th Infantry Division along with his bandmate Park Jimin. Both the musicians will return from their enlistment in June 2025, along with Namjoon, Taehyung, and SUGA, and reconvene their group activities.