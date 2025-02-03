GOT7’s Jackson reveals JYPE almost scrapped the group’s debut and sent the foreign line home

On February 2, 2025, GOT7's Jackson revealed how JYP allegedly almost scrapped the group's much-anticipated debut and sent the foreign line home. He shared this bit of information with fans during the third day of the NESTFEST concert held at 4 pm KST at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

During the event, the male artist sat on stage, showcasing his back to the audience to hide his tears. As translated by X user @OT7Ahga, he said:

"Before going to bed last night, I watched our debut performance, and I remembered how the GOT7 project was about to be canceled, and the foreigners were about to be sent back home."

Trending

Expand Tweet

GOT7's Jackson talked about real friends who did not chase money in the South Korean entertainment industry

During the conversation on the NESTFEST stage, GOT7's Jackson mentioned he had real friends in the group, including Mark, Jinyoung, Youngjae, Yugyeom, Jay B, and BamBam. He expressed his gratitude to them for being his friends. He further explained the things that would matter when he turned 60 and added, as translated by X user @OT7Ahga:

"What I want to say is you six, thanks for being a friend of my life. When I'm 60, what would matter then? I ask myself that. Who will have some tea with me> Some better with me? I couldn't think of anyone."

He continued,

"This industry, the reality is all about profit. I couldn't think of anyone. This industry, the reality is all about profit. Everyone chases money. But It's all in vain, it can all vanish tomorrow. What matters is genuine friends who don't care about that. So, thank you, and thank you, fans."

Expand Tweet

GOT7's Jackson detailed an incident when the leader Jay B told him that he could not send him and Mark to their homeland. Instead, he mentioned how Jay B said if they had to die together, they would do it together. He was thankful to him and expressed his gratitude. He added, as translated by X user @OT7Ahga:

"Jay B Hyung, in front of the fridge, told me and Mark that he could not send us home. If we do this, we'll do this together. If we die, we die together. I'm so thankful. Without that moment, we wouldn't be here on this stage. Thank you."

Subsequently, after hearing Jackson's words on the third day of NESTFEST on the concert stage, Jay B broke down and started crying. The male artist concluded his statement with an interesting statement and added, as translated by X user @OT7Ahga:

"JYP was in front of Cube, so we said with Mark, if it doesn't work out, we can go there and deut with BOTB. We can tumble better. We don't know how long we'll live, hope you're happy in your time. It's not about supporting us. It's about finding your happiness. Thank you for helping us debut as GOT7. I don't know what I'll do and when, but this is real. We'll come back, all 7 of us."

GOT7 recently made their comeback with the mini-album Winter Heptagon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback